eCommerce That Counts: When Saving Lives Is the Bottom Line

Hillebrand knew Rapid Response Revival needed to scale and scale quickly, saying, "Salesforce partners introduced us to StoreConnect. We only had two months to get set up to start selling—and they both pulled it off. We had been taking pre-orders, so we had to be able to handle that demand once we were able to sell. In August, we signed a Salesforce contract, and one month later, we went live with a sophisticated eCommerce integrated website in StoreConnect."

Rapid Response Revival launched the CellAED® Personal Defibrillator into multiple regions in two months using StoreConnect and the world's #1 CRM. StoreConnect is the Customer CommerceTM Company and is the only fully integrated eCommerce, point-of-sale, content management system and CRM platform powered by Salesforce. StoreConnect has everything a company needs to launch an online store in an afternoon and can easily scale from 3,000 orders per month to 35,000 orders over two days without any advance warning from the customer, with no negative impact on store speed.

One person dies every 5.25 seconds of sudden cardiac arrest.(1) That's why many countries are mandating Automated External Defibrillator (AED) programs, in places such as government buildings, schools, and some businesses that meet occupancy requirements.

Hillebrand says, "We need to scale in multiple countries and languages. We delivered 12,000 devices in Australia in the first year, 10x more than the leading competitor. But we need to rapidly scale to sell 100x to 1000x that volume. We couldn't have been there that quickly and continue to deliver on our promise to help save as many lives as possible without StoreConnect." Rapid Response Revival has announced that upon receiving FDA approval for CellAED®, they plan to commence operations in the US market.

