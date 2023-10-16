eCommerce That Counts: When Saving Lives Is the Bottom Line

Mikel Lindsaar, CEO of StoreConnect, knows what happens when SMBs grow too fast, too soon. If they don't have an integrated eCommerce platform that can scale with them, they risk crashing and burning. Mark Hillebrand, CMO of Rapid Response Revival, needed to launch their life-saving product, the CellAED® Personal Defibrillator, in just two months, with the ability to scale exponentially. StoreConnect and Salesforce gave them all the tools and the bandwidth necessary on one unified platform to get them up and running in record time.
SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), building an eCommerce company can help them connect with their customers on a broader scale, increase sales, and expand their brand's reach. Mikel Lindsaar, CEO and Founder of the global customer commerce platform, StoreConnect, cautions, "If a business expands too rapidly and they outgrow their eCommerce platform, they'll need to continuously re-platform to meet the growing needs of their business, keep their customers happy, and maintain their momentum. SMBs need a holistic Customer Commerce solution that grows with them without the need for endless plug-ins or having to re-platform as they continue to thrive." Traditional eCommerce has its share of pain points, such as generating online traffic, acquiring and retaining customers, and the scalability required when those goals are met. For one small business, Rapid Response Survival, StoreConnect's Customer Commerce scalable eCommerce solution is helping them answer the life-and-death call to save lives.
Every year, 6 million people worldwide die of sudden cardiac arrest because defibrillation is not available in the 2 to 4 minutes necessary to prevent brain injury. With every minute that passes, survival decreases by 10%, making effective assistance from emergency responders almost impossible.(1) Mark Hillebrand is the CMO of Rapid Response Revival, which supplies a revolutionary life-saving product called CellAED®, the world's first handheld, smart, personal defibrillator. Hillebrand explains, "We have to take responsibility and change how we are addressing sudden cardiac arrest while waiting for emergency services to come — that is why we are on StoreConnect and the world's #1 CRM — to get this product to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible to fulfill our mission to get out there and save lives."
Hillebrand knew Rapid Response Revival needed to scale and scale quickly, saying, "Salesforce partners introduced us to StoreConnect. We only had two months to get set up to start selling—and they both pulled it off. We had been taking pre-orders, so we had to be able to handle that demand once we were able to sell. In August, we signed a Salesforce contract, and one month later, we went live with a sophisticated eCommerce integrated website in StoreConnect."
Rapid Response Revival launched the CellAED® Personal Defibrillator into multiple regions in two months using StoreConnect and the world's #1 CRM. StoreConnect is the Customer CommerceTM Company and is the only fully integrated eCommerce, point-of-sale, content management system and CRM platform powered by Salesforce. StoreConnect has everything a company needs to launch an online store in an afternoon and can easily scale from 3,000 orders per month to 35,000 orders over two days without any advance warning from the customer, with no negative impact on store speed.
One person dies every 5.25 seconds of sudden cardiac arrest.(1) That's why many countries are mandating Automated External Defibrillator (AED) programs, in places such as government buildings, schools, and some businesses that meet occupancy requirements.
Hillebrand says, "We need to scale in multiple countries and languages. We delivered 12,000 devices in Australia in the first year, 10x more than the leading competitor. But we need to rapidly scale to sell 100x to 1000x that volume. We couldn't have been there that quickly and continue to deliver on our promise to help save as many lives as possible without StoreConnect." Rapid Response Revival has announced that upon receiving FDA approval for CellAED®, they plan to commence operations in the US market.
Mikel Lindsaar is the CEO and Founder of StoreConnect, a Salesforce Partner Innovation Award recipient.‥ Mikel is a serial technology entrepreneur, having successfully built and sold four SaaS companies within the last decade. StoreConnect has one goal: to help small and medium-sized businesses become scalable Customer Companies powered by Salesforce. Clients achieve this daily by breaking free of the shackles of what Mikel calls "Plug-in Purgatory and SaaS Hell." StoreConnect clients don't need multiple SaaS systems connected by plug-ins to manage their online, in-store POS, and in-person Customer Commerce business systems. Many of today's eCommerce solutions are designed to get up and running quickly and inevitably hit a brick wall of scalability and extensibility as companies grow.‥ That's why StoreConnect is built on the world's #1 CRM, so its customers will never need to re-platform, no matter how fast they grow in size, product offerings, or regions. Global growth now has no barriers for any SMB. Being built on Salesforce allows StoreConnect customers to update their websites, funnels, and content in real-time, providing an unparalleled competitive advantage. StoreConnect is Time. Well Spent. Visit https://getStoreConnect.com/.
