Economic Transformation Corridor Technologies (ETCT) Lands Major Deals with Africa and South America's Emerging Market Countries

"We are honored to be selected for this opportunity. Integrating our Technopolis Pack with WorldVuer iByond's devices, software, and WiOS platform will create a robust digital ecosystem for the first 13 countries..." said Christopher Condon, Co-Chairman & CEO of ETCT.

The innovative modeling of an integrated collaborative digitization corridor solution that will create a new form of community called a "Technopolis" (Smart Cities & Communities) will now be introduced to partner sovereign customers by ETCT. Since the advent of global Artificial Intelligence (AI) emergence, ETCT has focused on creating this Technopolis digitalization model to help countries measure their Happiness Quotients, and in the process use the companies' solutions to improve the lifestyle of its sovereign partners citizens.

Side Equity, a Singaporean based Investment Advisory firm engaged to structure the development of the Corridors across select African Countries of interest by its fund of fund partnered within the Asean belt and the America's and their counterpart African Governments identified ETCT and its Technopolis Pack as a solution for the execution of the digitalization of the Corridors. Side Equity fund partner, Mr. Derrick Yeo expressed the advisory firm's excitement about the corridor project's initiation by saying the following: "Africa as an emerging market provides a new frontier for innovative digitization of its economies. With ETCT's Technopolis Pack, we see a more fluid digitalization implementation process across all phases of the corridor projects being spearheaded by Side Equity and its partners with the first 13 governments."

ETCT was selected to deploy its Technopolis solution with its partner company WorldVuer iByonds integrated hardware devices, data management operating system, and AI platforms across the corridors of 13 African countries. The Corridors include several infrastructure development projects. Each Corridor is sovereign backed and written into the countries' financial blueprints for 25 years with an annual yield of USD$2 Billion in revenues. The Corridors are estimated to yield a total revenue of USD$650+ Billion over the next 25 years.

ETCT will collaborate with various stakeholders to unify the digitization of African countries within the project areas of interest. Phase one of the Corridors deployment will begin in the southern belt of Africa. Starting in Lesotho, ETCT and stakeholders will map and deploy the digital network across Southern Africa, bridging to the Indian Ocean in Tanzania, and further extending through select landlocked countries to connect to the Atlantic Ocean.

ETCT will lead the digital transformation of the various governmental institutions that administer over the ports, rail, pipelines, smart grid, fiber optics, anchor towns, and mines across the Corridors, bringing all the countries of interest together, digitally.

The same will be achieved in South American countries of Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay as well.

"The need for Interoperability in the various value corridors across emerging markets necessitated the establishment of Economic Transformation Corridor Technologies, an innovative company focused on providing the framework for building an Interoperable Ecosystem that can be deployed to provide efficient digitalization solutions worldwide called a Technopolis Pack. We are beyond enthusiastic to become the go-to company for corridor digitalization worldwide," stated by HRH Dr. Nana Sanzule Manwere Andam I, Co-Chairman & CDO of ETCT Inc.

