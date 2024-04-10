Economical Fast Focus Scanning Systems for Microscopy and Metrology Applications

Packages with controller, software, and nano-focus scanner offer an excellent price-performance ratio - new from PI.

AUBURN, Mass., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in nanopositioning instrumentation, has extended its PIFOC series of microscopy products by two new economical nano-focus scanner packages for applications including surface metrology, super-resolution microscopy, light sheet microscopy, digital slide scanning, etc.

Two scanning ranges are currently available, the P-725.1CDE1S offers 100µm and the P-725.4CDE1S offers 400µm. The fast scanners are based on a closed-loop piezo flexure design with capacitive position feedback for high linearity, stability, and repeatability. A compact digital controller with software is included.

Features

Travel range: 100 or 400μm

Settling time: ≤ 19 or ≤ 35ms

Point repeatability, 10% step, 1 sigma: ≤ 20nm

Large clear aperture with Ø 29mm

Outstanding lifetime thanks to PICMA® piezo actuators

Nanometer resolution due to capacitive sensors

High guide accuracy due to zero-play flexure guides

Controller included

Industries Served

Surface metrology, semiconductor inspection, genome sequencing, 3D imaging, digital slide scanning, super-resolution microscopy, light sheet microscopy, fluorescence microscopy, interferometry, autofocus systems

