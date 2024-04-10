Economical Fast Focus Scanning Systems for Microscopy and Metrology Applications

Packages with controller, software, and nano-focus scanner offer an excellent price-performance ratio - new from PI.
AUBURN, Mass., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in nanopositioning instrumentation, has extended its PIFOC series of microscopy products by two new economical nano-focus scanner packages for applications including surface metrology, super-resolution microscopy, light sheet microscopy, digital slide scanning, etc.
Two scanning ranges are currently available, the P-725.1CDE1S offers 100µm and the P-725.4CDE1S offers 400µm. The fast scanners are based on a closed-loop piezo flexure design with capacitive position feedback for high linearity, stability, and repeatability. A compact digital controller with software is included.
Features
- Travel range: 100 or 400μm
- Settling time: ≤ 19 or ≤ 35ms
- Point repeatability, 10% step, 1 sigma: ≤ 20nm
- Large clear aperture with Ø 29mm
- Outstanding lifetime thanks to PICMA® piezo actuators
- Nanometer resolution due to capacitive sensors
- High guide accuracy due to zero-play flexure guides
- Controller included
Industries Served
Surface metrology, semiconductor inspection, genome sequencing, 3D imaging, digital slide scanning, super-resolution microscopy, light sheet microscopy, fluorescence microscopy, interferometry, autofocus systems
PI Americas
https://www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456
