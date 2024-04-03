AAEA members release new research in JAAEA

MILWAUKEE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SNAP is responsible for the majority of Farm Bill outlays. Some federal legislators would like to reallocate money from SNAP towards safety net programs for commodity farmers. New research demonstrates how SNAP itself helps farmers. SNAP increases demand for the food and commodities that farmers grow; farm commodity prices are slightly (less than 1%) higher due to SNAP. Therefore the conclusion is drawn that SNAP not only benefits U.S. households in need, it supports U.S. farmers as well.

In the new article "Economywide Impacts of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program" published in the Journal of the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, Jessica Osanya, and Jeff Reimer from Oregon State University provide SNAP skeptics with an analysis of the costs and benefits of the program in the United States.

The authors say, "We find that SNAP improves the welfare of low-income recipient households by 4.9%, while having a negligible adverse effect on high-income households, whose taxes go to help fund SNAP and other Farm Bill programs. Deadweight losses (that is, economic inefficiencies caused by taxation) are exceedingly small according to our general equilibrium model, which was designed to closely mimic the actual workings of the U.S. economy."

