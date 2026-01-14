EcoShield Pest Solutions Releases List of the Top Pests in the U.S. for 2025

"Mice and rats are an issue across the country and, if left unchecked, can cause structural damage as well as diseases like hantavirus and salmonella," said Chris Grinstead, ACE, General Manager at EcoShield Pest Solutions and an Associate Certified and Public Health Entomologist. Post this

Coming in at Number One for 2025, Grinstead said, are rodents.

"Mice and rats are an issue across the country and, if left unchecked, can cause structural damage as well as diseases like hantavirus and salmonella," Grinstead said. "Although we deal with rodents all year long, statistics show that 21 million homes in the United States have will have rodent issues during the winter."

In second place are mosquitoes, which Grinstead said can cause West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and the Zika virus.

Coming in third on the Top Pests for 2025 list are termites, which statistics have shown to impact over 500,000 homes a year, to the tune of $5 billion in damage.

The other pests to make the list for 2025 are:

Ticks: These arachnids cause tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Cockroaches: In addition to contaminating food, cockroaches can trigger allergies and asthma.

Bug Bugs: These small insects can pack a huge punch in terms of extermination costs; one treatment can now run upwards of $5,000.

Ants: Also known as odorous house ants, they are often drawn to warm areas of the home that have food supplies, like the kitchen or pantry.

"While some of these pests are especially common in certain areas of the country – for instance, we tend to see more termites in our clients' homes and businesses in the southern part of the country – all of these insects and vermin are present in every market we serve," Grinstead said.

If home or business owners spot any (or all!) of these Top Pests for 2025 on their properties, they are welcome to give the professional and experienced team from EcoShield Pest Solutions a call. The company offers a number of effective pest control services that can help treat existing issues, as well as the proactive Exclusion Shield service, which involves making repairs and fixing entry points so the pests are less likely to get into the home in the first place.

"We are highly experienced with every pest on this year's list and have effective ways of eliminating them from homes and businesses," Grinstead said. "Just because a pest is common, it is not inevitable that it has to take up residence on someone's property."

