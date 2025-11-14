EcoShield Pest Solutions Warns of the Beginning of Rodents' Indoor Nesting Season, Shares Tips for Homeowners

"If you are dealing with more than six mice, this can be a sign that do-it-yourself methods are not focusing on the source of the problem and the situation is getting out of hand," Chris Grinstead, ACE, General Manager at EcoShield Pest Solutions. Post this

According to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), rodent infestations in homes and businesses rise by 30 to 40 percent in the fall months. Overall, the NPMA estimates that 21 million homes in the United States are invaded by rodents each winter. The peak nesting and reproduction season is from late October through February.

More specifically, when outdoor temperatures consistently drop below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, rodents will actively begin to seek indoor nesting sites for warmth and food.

As for why mice and rats tend to gravitate towards garages and kitchens in the winter, Chris Grinstead, ACE, General Manager at EcoShield Pest Solutions and an Associate Certified and Public Health Entomologist, said that the rodents have figured out it's an ideal spot to find food and water.

"Mice are scavengers and are opportunistic feeders that are always seeking crumbs, spills, sealed and unsealed packages, and grass seed (often stored in the garage). Mice will also seek moisture to stay hydrated. Kitchens are a prime location for leaky pipes, dropped ice cubes, dishwashers and water in a pet's dish," Grinstead said. "Mice can also find shelter under cabinets, dish rag drawers, and in walls with openings around plumbing pipes under the kitchen sink."

The most common rodent invaders in the United States are the house mouse, deer mouse and Norway rat. One single female mouse can between five and 10 litters each year, each with six to 12 pups. This means that one pair of mice can turn into over 60 in a single season, if left unchecked.

To deter rodents from getting into a home and/or the kitchen, Grinstead offers the following tips:

Keep the kitchen free of food debris

Clean up any areas with moisture

Fix leaky pipes

Keep your pet's water dishes up off the floor at night

Seal any access points where the mice could be gaining access into the kitchen and garage (the most common place to find small gaps)

Keep food in airtight containers

While these tips can help keep an indoor rodent infestation at bay, Grinstead said there are definitely signs when it's time for professional help, such as their garage door sweeps and Exclusion Shield service, where they make repairs and fix entry points (such as garage doors, vents, soffits, roof returns, etc.).

"If you are dealing with more than six mice, this can be a sign that do-it-yourself methods are not focusing on the source of the problem and the situation is getting out of hand," Grinstead said. "In this case, I would recommend calling a professional to help before it gets even worse."

