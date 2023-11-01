EcoSmart expands contemporary fireplace range with versatile, functional new fire pit tables.

EcoSmart Fire introduces a new collection of versatile fire pit tables crafted with durable materials for lasting beauty and function. The ethanol models, suitable for indoor and outdoor use, utilize e-NRG fuel, producing a vibrant flame without smoke, soot, or ash. The collection includes the Daiquiri 70, Mojito 40, Vertigo 50, and Vertigo 40, each offering modern design and practical functionality. The Sidecar 24 serves as a compact and adaptable fire pit option that can transform into a functional fire table with additional concrete Cube 24 modules. Optional accessories like silicone burner covers and glass cover plates enhance the fire pit tables' functionality and aesthetics.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contemporary fireplace leader EcoSmart Fire has unveiled its latest collection of fire pit tables – and versatility is, as always, a hallmark of the new fires. Crafted using weather-resistant, durable Fluid™ Concrete for the bodies, stainless steel for the burners and trays, and with toughened glass fire screens to provide an all-flame view, the five new models are ideal standalone centrepieces or can be easily paired with sofas, individual chairs, or ottomans. The ethanol models of the new ventless fires, which can be used in indoor and outdoor settings, are powered by clean- burning, eco-friendly e-NRG fuel, which doesn't produce smoke, soot or ash, and is formulated to produce a vibrant orange flame. And in the US, UK and Europe, EcoSmart's Triple Fuel Technology also provides the choice of plumbed natural gas or readily available propane gas, for outdoor-only gas fire pits.