EcoSmart expands contemporary fireplace range with versatile, functional new fire pit tables.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contemporary fireplace leader EcoSmart Fire has unveiled its latest collection of fire pit tables – and versatility is, as always, a hallmark of the new fires. Crafted using weather-resistant, durable Fluid™ Concrete for the bodies, stainless steel for the burners and trays, and with toughened glass fire screens to provide an all-flame view, the five new models are ideal standalone centrepieces or can be easily paired with sofas, individual chairs, or ottomans. The ethanol models of the new ventless fires, which can be used in indoor and outdoor settings, are powered by clean- burning, eco-friendly e-NRG fuel, which doesn't produce smoke, soot or ash, and is formulated to produce a vibrant orange flame. And in the US, UK and Europe, EcoSmart's Triple Fuel Technology also provides the choice of plumbed natural gas or readily available propane gas, for outdoor-only gas fire pits.
"Since we first created our ventless fire pit tables, we've continued to innovate to further meet demand for multi-functional fires that suit a myriad of spaces. Our newest additions are no exception," says Stephane Thomas, Director MAD Design group of brands, which includes EcoSmart Fire. "All of our fire tables are designed to stand out as individual pieces of fire furniture or to be perfectly paired with a variety of chairs to personalize your space and meet the demands of everyday living and entertaining. They are timeless and versatile, and provide stunning illumination, warmth and ambiance."
Get a peek at these four fresh designs:
- Daiquiri 70: an ultra-modern, sophisticated, dual-function fire pit table that provides the perfect focal point. With its linear design, sturdy recessed base, slimline tabletop and functional proportions, the low-height, freestanding fire table brings a refined ambience to your surroundings, providing a drawcard piece of fire furniture and a practical coffee table setting with space for food and drinks.
In addition to the fire pit tables, EcoSmart has added a compact yet versatile fire pit to its collection – the Sidecar 24. Flexibility is integral to this piece. It's perfect as a standalone piece of fire furniture or it can be easily transformed into a functional fire table with the addition of one or more concrete Cube 24 coffee table modules from sister brand, Blinde Design. The 50-cm tall Sidecar 40 fire features clean square lines and a compact shape, with an ultra-modern geometric base featuring a 'kick' that visually lifts the firepit off the floor, and decorative media in the burner tray to add that extra pizazz. When you want to create a fire table for smaller or larger settings or gatherings, all you need to do is add one, two or more Blinde Design Cube 24 side-table modules to produce a stunning, dual-function fire pit and coffee or side table. Each versatile, lightweight module has been designed to fit perfectly together for easy configuration. To provide further protection from the elements and to keep the fire pits looking great, EcoSmart also offers two optional accessories:
- Silicone burner covers: specially designed, durable silicone covers for protecting ethanol burners from the elements when the fire pit isn't in use. These come in two sizes (round and linear) to fit all EcoSmart outdoor burners. They protect against the weather, minimizing the chance of burners being scratched during times of storage, and prevent water from getting into the burner and mixing with the ethanol fuel or contaminating the burner.
