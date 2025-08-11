eCosmetics.com (SM) Subscription Offering Drives Higher Reorder Rates and Customer Retention

"Our subscription program continues to exceed expectations," said Alex Irvin, co-founder and chief marketing officer at eCosmetics.com (SM). "We're seeing clear evidence that giving customers more convenience and ease of ordering leads to stronger brand loyalty and more frequent reorders." Post this

"Our subscription program continues to exceed expectations," said Alex Irvin, co-founder and chief marketing officer at eCosmetics.com (SM). "We're seeing clear evidence that giving customers more convenience and ease of ordering leads to stronger brand loyalty and more frequent reorders."

Performance highlights:

Increase in reorder rates among customers using subscription option

Subscription users show stronger long-term engagement and retention

A measurable lift in average order value for recurring shipments

Enhanced customer satisfaction for subscription users

Subscription revenue has doubled YOY

Average order value on subscription orders is 16% higher than one-time orders

By combining ease of use with flexibility and incentives, eCosmetics.com(SM) subscription service aligns with the brand's commitment to delivering an elevated online shopping experience. The program supports eCosmetics' broader strategy to anticipate customer needs, streamline shopping, and increase accessibility of high-end beauty. The subscription service is just one of many innovations aimed at improving how people shop for beauty online.

To learn more or manage subscription preferences, visit eCosmetics.com(SM)

Media Contact

Alexa Binder, eCosmetics, 1 1-800-349-8192, [email protected], ecosmetics.com

SOURCE eCosmetics