EcoVadis Awards EcoPlum its Silver Sustainability Medal and Top 10% Rating Among Companies Scored

"Earning the EcoVadis Silver Sustainability Medal is a major milestone for EcoPlum and recognizes the investments we have made in integrating sustainable business practices into everything we do as a company," says Gia Machlin, EcoPlum President and CEO.

Since its founding in 2007, EcoVadis has grown to become the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. It has screened over 2 million companies and created a global network of more than 130,000 rated enterprises in over 220 industries across 180 countries. Beginning in Paris, France, the organization now has offices in 11 countries, including the U.S. Its purpose is to "guide all companies to a sustainable world." EcoVadis outlines its mission as "providing reliable, globally recognized sustainability ratings and insights, enabling companies to reduce risk, drive improvement and accelerate positive impact on the planet and society."

EcoVadis provides ratings and scorecards to companies as an assessment tool for evaluating how well a company has integrated sustainability and CSR (corporate social responsibility) practices into its operations. The scorecard demonstrates performance in 21 indicators across four broad themes:

1. Environment,

2. Labor and Human Rights,

3. Ethics, and

4. Sustainable Procurement

The new EcoVadis Silver Medal certification is the latest in many certifications held by EcoPlum. EcoPlum is also a certified B Corporation, meeting high standards for social and environmental impact. Plus, the company is triple-certified as a women-owned enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), New York State (NYS MWBE) and New York City (M/WBE). The company is also a member of ASBN (American Sustainable Business Network), AASHE (Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education), FLA (Fair Labor Association), PPC (Plastic Pollution Coalition), and ASI (Advertising Specialty Institute).

About EcoPlum

EcoPlum is a nationally certified B Corporation that provides branded marketing solutions with its Sustainable Swag® line of promotional products. We curate best-in-class, eco-friendly gift items and customize them for clients with their logos, taglines, or messages. EcoPlum empowers companies to make responsible choices on their branded gifts – a visible symbol of their values – with a goal of reducing plastic and harmful waste in our landfills and oceans. The company upholds rigorous and transparent standards for ecological and social sustainability. Our product sourcing criteria include USDA organic, fair trade, biodegradable, renewable, recycled, reusable, Made-in-the-USA, handcrafted or artisan, and third-party eco-labels. We also give preference to suppliers that are certified B Corporations (B Corps), women/minority-owned, socially conscious, and Fair Labor Association (FLA) members.

Sustainable Swag® solutions at EcoPlum.com, https://ecoplum.com. For more information: info(at)ecoplum(dot)com, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/EcoPlum, LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecoplum, EcoPlum Biz Blog, Twitter via @ecoplum, and Instagram via @ecoplum.

