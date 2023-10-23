Ecoverse Introduces New Aggregate Division and North American Distribution Agreement with Roco for Crushing and Screening Product Line

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Roco and bring their innovative product line to our existing customers, and new customers throughout the aggregates industry," said Ecoverse president Hugh Fagan. Post this

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Roco and bring their innovative product line to our existing customers, and new customers throughout the aggregates industry," said Ecoverse president Hugh Fagan. "These well-engineered machines have a strong emphasis on practicality and sustainability and are built with the operator and uptime in mind. They also offer unparalleled fuel-efficiency, which is always a concern for our customers."

"We are absolutely overjoyed to enter into a partnership with Ecoverse, a company that truly embodies professionalism, reliability, and a proven track record. It is a privilege to have such a distinguished representative on our side, and we are delighted to embark on this exciting journey together," said CEO Shane Connolly.

Roco hybrid machines utilize an efficient set speed generator that also provides a 100% electric plug-in option. This innovative patent-pending dual-power technology is standard on all Roco crushers and screeners. The ICON 1100 Impact Crusher, with its compact footprint, effortlessly recycles asphalt, concrete, construction debris, or mined minerals. The RYDER 1000 Jaw Crusher sets new standards for processing efficiency,

providing 40% fuel savings compared to other diesel-hydraulic crushers. The SPRINTER 1500 Scalping Screen is a heavy-duty mobile tracked screener that can handle high volumes with high precision.

Roco crushers offer easy access for maintenance to minimize downtime, and their user-friendly design ensures smooth operation for even the most challenging recycling, demolition, concrete crushing, or hard rock aggregate applications.

"We're thrilled to introduce our new Aggregate Processing Division to our existing Dealers and excited to bring on new dealers with focus on the aggregate processing industry," said Fagan. "We're building on our extensive experience bringing innovative and efficient machines to market and leveraging our world-class Dealer support, including training, parts, and service, to build new customer relationships."

Ecoverse and Roco will be exhibiting their line of rock crushers in Booth 317 at the AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo, March 25 – 27, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

For more information on Roco crushers, contact Ecoverse at 440-937-3225 or email sales (at) ecoverse (dot) net.

Media Contact

Jerry Spelic, Ecoverse, 1 440-412-1720, [email protected], https://www.ecoverse.net/

SOURCE Ecoverse