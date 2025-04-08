EcoWorx™ Resilient Flooring Receives 2025 Edison Award for Innovation

EcoWorx Resilient flooring is cost competitive to traditional luxury vinyl tile products offering a sustainable alternative without compromising durability or aesthetics. Post this

The recognition emphasizes how EcoWorx Resilient was designed for circularity and provides the market a resilient flooring solution that is fully recyclable, low embodied carbon, and PVC-free.

EcoWorx Resilient is cost competitive to traditional luxury vinyl tile products offering a sustainable alternative without compromising durability or aesthetics. Engineered for heavy commercial use, it features Shaw's ExoGuard+® performance, ensuring exceptional resistance to scratches, stains, scuffs, rolling and static loads. And with a low embodied carbon footprint of 5.21 kg CO2e/m2, this innovative flooring solution has a footprint that is significantly lower than the average luxury vinyl tile (LVT) product on the market today.

Available via Shaw's commercial brands Patcraft® and Shaw Contract®, EcoWorx Resilient is backed by Shaw's Environmental Guarantee that Shaw will pick up the product at no charge to the customer at the end of its life on the floor through the re[TURN]® Reclamation Program to be recycled into the next generation of EcoWorx® flooring. EcoWorx Resilient can be recycled into more EcoWorx Resilient flooring or Shaw's flagship EcoWorx® carpet tile products.

Shaw Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer Kellie Ballew notes, "The launch of EcoWorx Resilient is a testament to our commitment to sustain[HUMAN]ability® - which means designing flooring solutions that consider both people and the planet. Winning this Edison Award reinforces the impact of our efforts to drive innovation in circular design."

EcoWorx Resilient builds upon Shaw's 25-year legacy of Cradle to Cradle® innovation, following the 1999 launch of EcoWorx carpet – the word's first PVC-free, fully recyclable carpet tile. As the demand for sustainable hard surface solutions continues to grow, Shaw remains at the forefront in delivering flooring solutions that meet the design, performance, material health and circularity expectations of customers.

The product has multiple third-party certifications including Greenhealth Approved, GREENGUARD Gold, and Blue Angel. It also has a Declare label, product specific Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), and a Health Product Declaration (HPD). It is currently in review for a Cradle to Cradle Certified® Material Health Certificate.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for residential housing, commercial spaces and outdoor environments. Leveraging strengths in design, innovation and operational excellence, the company takes a people-centered, customer-focused, and growth-minded approach to meet diverse market needs. It creates differentiated customer experiences through its expansive portfolio of brands: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Shaw Floors, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens, Watershed Geo and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $6 billion in annual sales and 18,000 associates worldwide.

