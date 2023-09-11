Ecrio and ADTL partner to deploy Secured Voice and Video Communication for Mission Critical Private Cellular Networks

Ecrio iota-e Edge Communication Software to Integrate with ADTL NIB Solution

BENGALURU, India and CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ecrio, the leading supplier of Mobile Communications and Messaging for Private Cellular Networks, and Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd (ADTL), a Bengaluru-based manufacturer and technological services provider for the defense and space markets, announced today their signing of a commercial agreement targeting India Defense market. Ecrio's Edge Communication Software for Private Cellular Networks will run on ADTL 5G/4G-LTE Network in a Box (NIB) to provide distributed and Secured Mission Critical Connectivity and Communication for multi-site deployments.

The iota-e is powered by Ecrio's FlexEDGE™ technology to deliver 3GPP and GSMA compliant IMS based voice calling and Push to Talk (PTT) services. It supports a distributed Edge architecture and integrates seamlessly with vendor-agnostic RAN and Core network configurations. It is optimized to run on-premises or in the Operator MEC.

With its small software footprint, iota-e is designed to serve the lightweight NIB paradigm to enable a range of mission critical use cases in the Defense and First Responder markets.

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd, is a leading manufacturer and technological services provider in India's defense and paramilitary markets, known for its capabilities in delivering advanced defense electronics and aero structures, as well as R&D and manufacturing.

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with ADTL to address the rapidly growing demand for Private Cellular and critical communications in the Defense market" said Michel Gannage, Founder and CEO of Ecrio. "We are honored to work with ADTL, a company with cutting edge military and space technology and look forward to a growing and scalable deployment of our combined technologies".

"We are pleased about this collaboration with Ecrio, enabling us to integrate in our product a small footprint, standards compliant end-to-end communication solution", said Dr. Krishna Gopal, Senior Vice President, SATCOM at ADTL. "Working with Ecrio and our customer ecosystem, we look forward to bringing innovative services to our demanding Defense customers".

About Ecrio

Ecrio is the leading supplier of end-to-end communication software, an essential component for the deployment of 5G/LTE Private Networks. Ecrio offers a comprehensive suite of standards compliant Device Client and Edge Communication Server Software, optimized to run on-premises or in Operator MEC, via its FlexEDGE™ architecture. Ecrio's Edge solutions enable 2-way interactive human to machine communication for command and control of IIoT in verticals such as Oil & Gas, Defense, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. Ecrio's Device Client Software for Phones, Tablets, Wearables, FWA Gateways, XR and IoT Devices is built on the patented FlexIMS™ Architecture and has shipped in over 100 million devices. Ecrio's Voice, Video and Messaging solutions are 3GPP and GSMA compliant supporting VxLTE, VoNR, VoWiFi, MCPTT and RCS. For more information, please visit www.ecrio.com.

FlexIMS™ and FlexEDGE™ are trademarks of Ecrio Inc.

About Alpha Design Technologies:

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (ADTL), one of the leading Private Sector firms in India, is known for its capabilities for delivering defense electronics and aero structures, as well as R&D and manufacturing. The company has supplied defense electronics equipment, VSAT Man-portable system, Satellite Tracking system, Aircraft Tracking system, Software Defined radio, Nigh Vision Cameras, Radar Sub-systems, for more information please visit www.adtl.co.in.

