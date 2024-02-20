Ecrio and Casa Systems Partner to Offer Voice Communication for 5G Mission Critical Private Cellular Networks

Ecrio iota-e IMS Voice and MCPTT achieve full interoperability with Casa's cloud-native 5G Core

CUPERTINO, Calif. and ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ecrio, the leading supplier of Mobile Communications and Messaging for Private Cellular Networks, announced today that Casa Systems has successfully achieved interoperability and validation of its industry leading cloud-native 5G Core with Ecrio's iota-e Communication IMS, VoLTE, VoNR and MCPTT server software for Mission Critical Connectivity and Communication of Private 5G Network deployments.

iota-e is powered by Ecrio's FlexEDGE™ technology to deliver 3GPP and GSMA compliant IMS based communication software in a small footprint ideally suited for Private Networks. It features pick-and-build functionality covering person-to-person native voice or video calling, Mission Critical Push to Talk for frontline workers, and human-to-machine communication for command and control of Drones, Robots and Cameras. With its modular and scalable architecture, iota-e can be deployed with Native Dialing or as an Over-the-Top IMS/VoLTE/VoNR/MCPTT solution with a companion App for ruggedized Phones and Tablets.

Casa's Cloud-native 5G Core architecture featuring control and user plane separation provides unrivaled 5G network performance with greater flexibility, scalability, efficiency and speed in delivering network services. This suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for demanding private network verticals to build networks for maximizing revenue-generating capabilities.

While RAN and core provide connectivity, adding the communication layer (Native dialing, MC-PTT, Video calling) is becoming a must have for many verticals. Casa and Ecrio's combined solutions will significantly accelerate the deployment of Private 5G networks, catering to a wide variety of mission critical use cases across Defense, First Responders, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Warehouses, Retail, Healthcare, Education, and other verticals.

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with Casa to address the rapidly growing demand for Private Cellular and mission critical communications" said Michel Gannage, Founder and CEO of Ecrio. "With Casa's disruptive architectures, cloud-native network implementations and cutting-edge mobile core and indoor small cell technologies, we look forward to a growing and scalable deployment of our combined solutions".

"The completion of the interoperability with Ecrio is just another example of Casa's commitment to deliver high performance, highly efficient networks," said Rod Gilbert, VP Global Business Development at Casa Systems. "Ecrio and Casa share fundamental cloud-native design principles of our respective solutions which bring inherent advantages to our customers. We are proud to work with an ecosystem of leading industry partners and create innovative, disruptive solutions that are built to fit our customer's needs."

"I am delighted to witness Casa and Ecrio, respectively leaders of 5G Networking and Communications, get together to offer the most advanced Mission Critical Private Networks in the Industry", said Stephen Spellicy, telecom industry expert (former VMware Executive). "I look forward to the industry adoption of the combined solution to enable a wide variety of innovative mission critical services across many verticals."

About Ecrio

Ecrio is the leading supplier of end-to-end communication software, an essential component for the deployment of 5G/LTE Private Networks. Ecrio offers a comprehensive suite of standards compliant Edge Communication Server and Device Client Software, optimized to run as a Network In-a-Box, on-premises or in Operator MEC, via its FlexEDGE™ architecture. Ecrio's Edge solutions enable 2-way interactive human to machine communication for command and control of Drones, Robots and Cameras in verticals such as Oil & Gas, Defense, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. Ecrio's Device Client Software for Phones, Tablets, Wearables, FWA Gateways, XR and IoT Devices is built on the patented FlexIMS™ Architecture and has been deployed in over 100 million devices. Ecrio's Voice, Video and Messaging solutions are 3GPP and GSMA compliant supporting VxLTE, VoNR, VoWiFi, MCPTT and RCS. For more information, please visit www.ecrio.com.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) is a next-gen technology leader that supports mobile, cable, and wireline communications services providers with market leading solutions. Casa's virtualized and cloud-native software solutions modernize operators' network architectures, expand the range of services they can offer their consumer and commercial customers, accelerate time to revenue, and reduce the TCO of their network infrastructure and operations. Casa's suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to quickly build flexible networks and service offerings that maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com/

