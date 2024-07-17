Ecrio and GXC Win Award in NSIN Catastrophic Communications Challenge

Ecrio's iota-e Software Integrates with GXC ONYX™ Solution to Offer 5G Critical Communication Network-in-a-Box

AUSTIN, Texas and CUPERTINO, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GXC, a leading provider of private cellular network solutions, and Ecrio, the foremost supplier of Mobile Communications and Messaging for Private LTE/5G Networks, today announced the two companies have won a joint award in the Catastrophic Communications Challenge (C2C), hosted by the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) in collaboration with the Washington Air National Guard's (WA ANG) 194 Communications Squadron. The event is a prestigious competition designed to discover innovative solutions for emergency communication in disaster scenarios. With significant investment from the Department of Defense (DoD), the challenge seeks to advance technologies that enhance emergency communication capabilities for various defense applications.

Ecrio and GXC have formed a strategic relationship to deliver Mission Critical Connectivity and Communication for 5G Network-in-a-Box (C-NiB) solutions. The collaboration between the two companies leverages Ecrio's expertise in secure critical communications and GXC's leadership in providing LTE and 5G RAN networks. Each self-contained C-NiB node integrates Ecrio's iota-e critical communication software with GXC's industry-leading 5G RAN and Core platforms.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, GXC provides innovative private cellular network solutions through its advanced GXC ONYX™ platform. This turnkey system offers resilient and scalable LTE/5G coverage using private cellular mesh or star topology backhaul, making it ideal for applications requiring distributed critical connectivity.

Ecrio, based in Cupertino, CA, is a leader in end-to-end communication software, providing a comprehensive platform for deploying private LTE/5G networks. This includes a suite of standards-compliant voice/video calling, messaging, and mission-critical Push-to-Talk (MCX). Ecrio's proven track record features successful deployments across various industry verticals, including mobile carriers, public safety, and defense.

The GXC ONYX™ platform integrates Ecrio's iota-e software to deliver 3GPP and GSMA compliant communication software in a compact form factor, which is perfectly suited for both near and far edge-based private networks. The solution supports voice and video communication for first responders and frontline workers as well as worker-to-machine interactions. It integrates seamlessly with leading AI and ML frameworks, cameras and sensors to deliver Edge AI workflows for perimeter security and worker safety. With its modular and scalable architecture, iota-e can be deployed with Native Dialing or as an Over-the-Top Voice/Video Calling and MCPTT solution with a companion app for ruggedized phones and tablets.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in this prestigious competition for enabling edge-based critical communications for 5G Private Cellular Networks," said Michel Gannage, Founder and CEO of Ecrio. "With GXC's unmatched network-in-a-box and mesh technology, we look forward to versatile and scalable deployments of our combined solutions."

"We are delighted and proud to receive this award," said Hardik Jain, co-founder and CTO of GXC. "Our partnership with Ecrio allows us to offer an out-of-the-box, compact, full-featured 5G voice, video, and data communication solution for specialized deployments in defense, public safety, manufacturing, logistics and transportation. Our work with Ecrio enables us to deliver a solution that can satisfy the security and performance needs for these markets."

"Congratulations to GXC and Ecrio and their advanced Private 5G Communication Network-in-a-Box solution on winning the NSIN Catastrophic Communications Challenge," said Tanya Parypa, NSIN Northwest Regional Director. "This life-saving technology assures warfighters have the communications tools they need to perform in degraded environments."

Founded in 2016, GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking private cellular network solutions for enterprises. Through its turnkey proprietary platform, GXC Onyx, the company delivers comprehensive connectivity both indoors and out, enabling highly secure, resilient, and scalable coverage that supports critical business operations in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, and other commercial venues. GXC is the only provider to offer private cellular mesh technology, building this capability based on years of advanced research. The company partners with leading technology providers and systems integrators to ensure that each system is professionally deployed and meets the expectations of sophisticated enterprises.

Ecrio is the leading supplier of end-to-end communication software, essential for deploying 5G/LTE private networks. Ecrio offers a comprehensive suite of standards-compliant Edge Communication Server and Device Client Software, optimized to run as a Network-in-a-Box, on-premises, or in Operator MEC, via its FlexEDGE™ architecture. Ecrio's Edge solutions enable two-way interactive human-to-machine communication for command and control of drones, robots, and cameras in verticals such as defense, disaster response, and industrials. Ecrio's Device Client Software for phones, tablets, wearables, FWA gateways, XR, and IoT devices is built on the patented FlexIMS™ Architecture and has been deployed in over 100 million devices. Ecrio's Voice, Video, and Messaging solutions are 3GPP and GSMA compliant, supporting VxLTE, VoNR, VoWiFi, MCPTT, and RCS. For more information, please visit www.ecrio.com.

