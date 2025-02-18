Ecrio and Inventec Partner to Collaborate on Critical Communications for Edge AI

CUPERTINO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ecrio, a leading provider of end-to-end critical communication software, and Inventec, a global leader in high-performance servers and Edge AI products, are thrilled to unveil their strategic partnership. Together, they are set to redefine critical communication solutions designed for Edge AI applications.

This dynamic collaboration merges Ecrio's state-of-the-art, standards-compliant communication software—spanning Voice Calling, Push-to-Talk, and Messaging—with Inventec's cutting-edge server and edge technologies to empower Edge AI workloads like computer vision-based applications. These innovations pave the way for transformative use cases, from worker safety monitoring and perimeter security to anomaly detection across diverse sectors including construction, manufacturing, and healthcare.

"Partnering with Inventec is an exciting milestone as we take Edge AI capabilities to unprecedented heights," shared Michel Gannage, Founder and CEO of Ecrio. "By seamlessly integrating our communication software with Inventec's groundbreaking Edge AI products, we're enabling real-time, ultra-reliable solutions that tackle critical challenges in industries where safety and efficiency are non-negotiable."

Edward King, Vice President New Ventures at Inventec added, "Critical Communications has become an indispensable element of any Edge AI workload. By joining forces with Ecrio, we're enhancing the reach and impact of our AI-driven products. This collaboration exemplifies our shared vision to deliver cutting-edge technologies that solve the most pressing issues across construction, healthcare, and other key verticals."

The joint solution leverages Inventec's AI-optimized Edge Computing products, perfectly complemented by Ecrio's robust communication platform. Together, they ensure flawless real-time monitoring and control of Industrial IoT devices, cameras, and drones, driving safety and operational excellence at the Edge.

Edge AI Use Cases

This partnership is centered on delivering AI-enhanced critical communication solutions that address some of the most challenging industry needs:

Worker Safety: Real-time monitoring and detection of unsafe conditions to prevent accidents on construction sites and in hazardous environments.

Manufacturing: AI-powered anomaly detection that swiftly identifies defective parts in production lines.

Healthcare: Enabling AI-driven anomaly detection, including ensuring PPE compliance and enhancing patient safety.

The Ecrio-Inventec solution will take center stage at upcoming industry events, showcasing its transformative capabilities in boosting safety, operational performance, and real-time decision-making across mission-critical industries.

About Ecrio

Ecrio leads the charge in delivering end-to-end critical communication software solutions, vital for deploying Private 5G Networks and powering Edge AI workloads. These groundbreaking solutions enable seamless human-to-human and human-to-machine communication, with voice-activated command and control of cameras, drones, robots, and sensors. Ecrio's Voice, Video, and Messaging solutions are 3GPP and GSMA standards compliant.

For more information, visit www.ecrio.com.

About Inventec

Founded in 1975, Inventec manufactures computers, telephones, notebooks, and servers and has developed a strong foundation for global success. Through its variety of products, strategic alliances, supply-chain integration, expanded business scale, and enhanced long-term competitiveness, the company has achieved numerous milestones while adhering to the values of innovation, quality, open-mindedness, and execution. In recent years, Inventec has increasingly been more active in industries such as cloud computing, wireless communication, intelligent devices and IoT. For more information, visit www.inventec.com.

