Ecrio and Saviah Technologies Announce Global launch of Integrated Private 5G and Edge AI Communications Solution

CUPERTINO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ecrio Inc., a leader in secure Edge AI and Real-time Communications, and Saviah Technologies, Inc., a pioneering provider of 5G core network software, today announced the global launch and availability of their joint solution. This joint offering combines Saviah's 5G core (Saviah 5GC) network software with Ecrio's Edge AI Communications platform for private 5G networks.

This comprehensive solution empowers enterprises, system vendors, system integrators, and operators worldwide to deploy fully integrated private 5G networks featuring a native 5G core, IMS/VoNR communications, and Edge AI capabilities — delivering secure voice, video, messaging, and data services, along with AI-driven workflows across diverse industries and use cases.

By combining Saviah 5GC — a robust, highly reliable, and fully 3GPP-compliant 5G core network software — with Ecrio's standards-based Edge-AI Communication platform, customers benefit from:

Complete Private 5G Infrastructure: From core network to edge communications and application services — fully integrated and ready for deployment.

Carrier-grade Voice, Video & Messaging: Real-time communications over private 5G networks, enabling secure human-to-human and human-to-machine interaction powered by Ecrio's software.

Edge AI and Intelligent Workflows: AI-enhanced communications and applications at the edge — ideal for industrial automation, smart manufacturing, remote operations, IoT, robotics, and more.

Flexible Deployment Options: On-premises, cloud-native, or hybrid — adaptable for defense and vertical industries.

Global Reach: Availability worldwide, enabling customers, integrators, and operators across regions to adopt the combined solution.

As enterprises and service providers increasingly demand private 5G networks with reliable performance, ultra-low latency, and integrated intelligence, the Ecrio + Saviah solution delivers a turnkey, end-to-end stack that spans the core, connectivity, communications, and application layers. This approach simplifies deployments, minimizes integration risk, and accelerates time-to-market for 5G-enabled, AI-powered applications across sectors such as smart manufacturing, energy, logistics, public safety, XR Remote Maintenance, remote infrastructure, smart port and more.

"The world is ready for private 5G – but unlocking its full potential requires more than just radio. It demands a secure core, robust communications, and intelligence at the edge," said Michel Gannage, CEO, Ecrio Inc. "Through our partnership with Saviah, we're delivering exactly that – on a global scale."

"Saviah 5GC brings the brain to private 5G networks, driving advanced edge AI and smart applications. With Ecrio's platform, that intelligence now powers real-time voice, data, video, and AI-driven applications," added Professor Jyh-Cheng Chen, Founder, Saviah Technologies, Inc. "This joint solution opens new horizons for enterprises and operators worldwide."

The Ecrio + Saviah joint solution is available immediately worldwide through both companies' global sales channels and partners. System vendors, system integrators, operators, and enterprise customers can contact either organization for details on licensing, deployment, and support.

About Ecrio Inc.

Ecrio delivers a comprehensive Edge AI Communication Platform that seamlessly integrates human-to-human and human-to-machine interactions with advanced AI-driven monitoring and control of IIoT devices. It delivers distributed inferencing, intelligent human escalation, and full support for generative and agentic AI.

Built on a modular architecture, the platform combines edge intelligence with real-time communications (voice/video calling, messaging, and push-to-talk) to enable sophisticated automation workflows leveraging connected cameras and industrial IoT sensors. The platform serves a wide range of industries – including oil & gas, mining, chemicals, manufacturing, retail, utilities, healthcare, and defense – driving efficiency, safety, and innovation at scale. Learn more at www.ecrio.com

About Saviah Technologies, Inc.

Saviah Technologies, Inc. is an innovative 5G core (Saviah 5GC) network software provider, collaborating with partners to create solutions for private 5G networks. Saviah 5GC, compliant with 3GPP Releases 15, 16, and 17, has been widely adopted by system vendors, system integrators, operators and application providers, with over 50 private 5G network deployments worldwide across industries such as smart manufacturing, healthcare, 5G drone racing, media and entertainment, and defense. Saviah 5GC supports flexible deployment models, including on-premises and cloud-based deployments, to address diverse industry requirements. (saviah.com)

