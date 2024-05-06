Ecrio and SEMPRE.ai Partner to Deliver Enhanced Secure Communications for Critical Infrastructure

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks a strategic advancement in mission-critical communications as Ecrio, a leader in private mobile network innovation, announced its partnership with SEMPRE.ai, the company created to secure America's critical infrastructure. This partnership is set to deliver secure and dependable communication across key critical infrastructure sectors. The announcement was made during Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week, an event dedicated to U.S. and International SOF communities, which highlights the latest in cutting-edge technology for warfighters.

Ecrio's flagship product, iota-e is powered by the innovative FlexEDGE™ technology to deliver standards-compliant communication software in a compact footprint, tailor-made for Private Cellular Networks. It features communication capabilities covering person-to-person native or OTT voice or video calling, Mission Critical Push to Talk (MCPTT) enabling seamless voice or video communications essential for instant team connectivity and real-time coordination in the field. iota-e also includes versatile human-to-machine interfaces for controlling field-operational tech such as cameras, drones, and robots, augmenting surveillance while reducing risk to personnel using ruggedized phones, tablets and XR Wearables.

SEMPRE designed simple, easy to deploy networks for the military, with the idea that everyday people needed the same resilient, secure communication—especially in the worst-case scenario. SEMPRE provides a secure, resilient 5G cellular network and private local cloud for anytime, anywhere access to communications and high-performance edge computing. The security-focused software architecture within a tamper-resistant EMP-hardened enclosure ensures the network and local cloud are available in real-time, where and when its needed. Both SEMPRE fixed and mobile networks overlay and extend existing telecommunication infrastructure or operate as a stand-alone solution. SEMPRE ensures SOF teams have access to capabilities vital for maintaining tactical superiority and operational efficiency, even on-the-move in remote and challenging conditions.

This collaboration leverages SEMPRE's expertise in deploying secure, resilient communication and edge compute nodes and Ecrio's advanced critical communication solutions for 5G networks. The combined offering will empower organizations responsible for critical infrastructure to:

"At SEMPRE, we understand the critical importance of seamless and secure communication in the field, especially for SOF units," said Rob Spalding, CEO of SEMPRE. "Together with Ecrio, we are committed to equipping our military with the cutting-edge tools they need to ensure operational effectiveness and mission success."

"We are delighted to enter into this partnership with SEMPRE to address secure and resilient communication networks" said Michel Gannage, Founder and CEO of Ecrio. "With our combined solutions, we can ensure the rapid deployment of secure, reliable, flexible and lightweight critical infrastructure."

About Ecrio

Ecrio is the leading supplier of end-to-end critical communication software, an essential component for the deployment of 5G/LTE Private Networks. Ecrio offers a comprehensive suite of standards compliant Edge Communication Server and Device Client Software, optimized to run as a Network In-a-Box, on-premises or in Operator MEC, via its FlexEDGE™ architecture. Ecrio's Edge solutions enable 2-way interactive human to machine communication for command and control of Cameras, Drones, and Robots across verticals such as Defense, Disaster Response, Industrials such as Ports and Manufacturing. Ecrio's Voice, Video and Messaging solutions are 3GPP and GSMA compliant supporting VxLTE, VoNR, VoIP, MCPTT and RCS. For more information, please visit www.ecrio.com.

About SEMPRE

SEMPRE connects, protects and secures what matters most: information and communication vital to critical infrastructure. To accomplish this, our team of security and digital infrastructure experts set out to tackle every aspect of what modern communications should offer users: security, resiliency, high-performing edge compute and survivability. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to excellence, SEMPRE is dedicated to providing solutions that enhance the nation's security and help secure a safer future for all. To learn more about SEMPRE, visit sempre.ai or connect with us on LinkedIn @sempre1.

