Ecrio, Qualcomm and Lanner Collaborate to Deliver Communication Solutions with Built-in AIOps. Combined solution optimized for the Qualcomm AI 100 Accelerator.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ecrio, a leader in Edge AI-powered critical communications, and Lanner Electronics, a global provider of rugged edge computing, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a telco-grade, real-time AIOps solution. The combined offering combines Lanner's ECA-5555 Edge AI Server, featuring the Qualcomm® AI 100 Accelerator Card, with Ecrio's Edge AI Communications Platform.

Ecrio: Bridging Communications and AIOps

Ecrio's platform unifies real-time communications with AI, enabling operators to detect, analyze and respond to network anomalies for faster resolution.

"Operators don't just need AI; they need AI that thrives under real-world network constraints," said Michel Gannage, CEO of Ecrio. "By leveraging the Qualcomm AI 100, we enable distributed inferencing using AI accelerators. This ensures that AIOps and communications intelligence operate with unprecedented speed, efficiency and optimal power consumption."

The benefits of the combined solution include but are not limited to:

Predictive Maintenance: Real-time health monitoring for communication servers.

QoE Forecasting: Short-horizon forecasting to prevent service degradation.

Sovereign Compliance: Keeping sensitive operational data local to the edge.

Lanner ECA-5555: The Foundation for Edge Intelligence

Designed for the rigors of telecom and private wireless environments, the Lanner ECA-5555 provides the high-density compute necessary for operator modernization.

"Telcos are moving rapidly toward AI-native networks and require platforms ready for immediate field deployment," said Jeans Tseng, CTO of Lanner Electronics. "With the ECA-5555, we are delivering a carrier-grade server that is 'AI-ready' out of the box. Partnering with Ecrio adds the essential software layer that transforms raw edge compute into actionable operational intelligence."

Qualcomm AI 100 Accelerator Card: Driving Efficiency On Premises

"AI-native networks require acceleration at the source of data," said Evgeni Gousev, VP, Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The Qualcomm AI 100 Accelerator Card is engineered for these demanding workloads. We're excited to see Lanner and Ecrio utilize our on-premise AI solution to bring high-performance, low power, low latency AI Ops-enabled communications to telco networks."

Availability & MWC 2026

The combined solution is available now for Telco operators and will be showcased at the Lanner Electronics booth in Hall 5, Stand 5C86 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026

