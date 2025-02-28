Ecrio Teams Up with Intel, and Canonical to Deliver AI-Powered Critical Communication Solutions

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ecrio Inc., a leader in AI-powered communication solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Intel Corporation (Intel), and Canonical to deliver AI-powered critical communication solutions for industries requiring real-time, resilient, and secure voice and video communications over edge and private networks.

This partnership integrates Ecrio's iota-e, AI-Powered Critical Communication software built on Ubuntu and running on Canonical Kubernetes, with Dell PowerEdge XR8000 edge servers and Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and OpenVINO toolkit to create cutting-edge solutions that enhance business processes whilst ensuring workplace safety for industrial environments.

This dynamic collaboration combines Ecrio's state-of-the-art, standards-compliant communication software—spanning Voice Calling, Push-to-Talk, and Messaging—with unmatched edge server technology to empower Edge AI workloads including Computer Vision-based applications. These innovations pave the way for transformative use cases, from worker safety monitoring and perimeter security to anomaly detection across diverse sectors including construction, manufacturing, and healthcare.

"At Ecrio, we are excited to collaborate with Dell, Intel, and Canonical to provide industries with an end-to-end critical communication solution that ensures safety, security, and operational resilience," said Michel Gannage, CEO at Ecrio. "This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of enabling smarter, faster, and more secure industrial communication."

"Enterprise Edge AI is revolutionizing how industries operate in real-time, high-stakes environments," said Bhupesh Agrawal, Sr. Director – Network & Edge Business at Intel. "From CPU-native inferencing to Communications, Ecrio's solutions integrated with Intel's Xeon Scalable Processors and OpenVINO toolkit, are enabling a new era of edge intelligence with low latency that ensures safety, efficiency, and resilience in critical communication operations."

"Canonical enables telco customers to unlock economies of scale using best-of-breed and supported open source technologies" said Ivan Ramos, Global Head of Telco at Canonical. "Ecrio's communication platform, built on Ubuntu and running on Canonical Kubernetes, delivers a joined up approach for cloud-to-edge deployments, which is necessary to take AI-powered communication solutions into the future. We are excited to see how this technology will advance remote collaboration and decision support use cases across industries."

Ecrio's AI-powered communication solution was recently recognized as a winner of the National Security Innovation Network's (NSIN) Catastrophic Communications Challenge, reinforcing its critical role in next-generation resilient communication.

Ecrio's solutions will be showcased at MWC Barcelona in the Stands of Intel (Hall 3 Stand 3E31), Dell (Hall 3 Stand 3M10) and Canonical (Hall 2 Stand 2A90).

About Ecrio

Ecrio leads the charge in delivering end-to-end critical communication software solutions, vital for deploying Private 5G Networks and powering Edge AI workloads. These groundbreaking solutions enable seamless human-to-human and human-to-machine communication, with voice-activated command and control of cameras, drones, robots, and sensors. Ecrio's Voice, Video, and Messaging solutions meet rigorous 3GPP and GSMA standards.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

About Canonical

Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, provides open source software, security, support and services. Our portfolio covers critical systems, from the smallest devices to the largest clouds, from the kernel to containers, from databases to AI. With customers that include top tech brands, emerging startups, governments and home users, Canonical delivers trusted open source for everyone. Learn more at https://canonical.com/

