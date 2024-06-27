Eczema & Psoriasis Relief - Discover Phoilex's Steroid-Free, Botanical Power

"Everyone deserves to feel comfortable in their own skin," says Pilaroscia. "Phoilex is more than just skincare; it's about addressing the root cause of skin conditions and restoring peace of mind through clinically-proven, botanically-derived formulas." Post this

Why Ditch the Steroids?

Unlike traditional treatments that often rely on corticosteroids, Phoilex avoids these ingredients all together. Corticosteroids, also known as topical steroids, can provide temporary relief, but their long-term use can lead to a condition called Topical Steroid Withdrawal (TSW). TSW can cause a worsening of symptoms and significant discomfort. Phoilex offers a safe and effective alternative for long-term skin health.

Powerful Relief Delivered Naturally:

Phoilex uses a proprietary blend of natural ingredients formulated to target specific concerns. The Phoilex Phyto-Active Blend™ features herbs and full-spectrum CBD, working together to reduce inflammation, promote wound healing, and deeply hydrate the skin. The Phyto-Active Blend™ is in all Phoilex products and includes powerful anti-inflammatory ingredients such as nettle leaf, mullein leaf, birch bark, arnica root, chaga mushroom, and calendula flower.

Active RELEAF Spot Gel ( $58 / 60 ML): This innovative formula provides fast-acting relief for irritated, itchy, burning or wounded skin. Its unique blend of powerful ingredients, including 4% colloidal oatmeal, a ceramide complex, a triple vitamin D3 complex, and bisabolol, works synergistically to calm discomfort and accelerate the skin's natural healing process. In a clinical trial, over 93% of participants reported immediate relief from skin inflammation and the feeling of itchiness for up to 4 hours of use. 74% of participants noticed a decline in flares after 8 weeks of use.

Liverty Tincture ( $48 / 30 ML): Taking an internal approach to managing eczema and psoriasis, this plant-based tincture harnesses the power of nature to promote overall well-being and reduce flare-ups. By supporting the liver's natural detoxification process and promoting a healthy nervous system, Liverty Tincture strengthens the body's resilience.

This regimen fosters skin health from within, aiming to help reduce eczema and psoriasis triggers.

Phoilex is committed to ethical sourcing and cruelty-free practices. All products are free of harsh chemicals, and clinically proven to offer a gentle yet effective solution for even the most sensitive skin. Products are available exclusively at phoilex.com.

Phoilex is also an avid supporter of the International Topical Steroid Awareness Network (ITSAN) which advocates, educates, raises awareness, and provides support for the 31 million Americans currently living with eczema (National Eczema Association) and the 12% of eczema patients who develop Topical Steroid Withdrawal (Fukaya et al).

About Phoilex

Phoilex is a skincare and wellness brand dedicated to offering alternative, steroid-free solutions for those struggling with sensitive skin conditions. Founded by Sarina Pilaroscia, a woman who has struggled with eczema her entire life, and a team of top pharmacists, chemists, dermatologists, and nutritionists, Phoilex is proud to create a line of effective, thoughtfully-formulated products that empower individuals to turn over a new leaf in the management of eczema, psoriasis, and sensitive skin conditions.

