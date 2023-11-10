Ed Marsh Publishes Sales Assessment Navigator GPT - The First GPT to Help Companies Select and Effectively Use Sales Assessment Tools for Hiring and Training

I'm so excited to use this amazing new Open.ai technology to create the Sales Assessment Navigator GPT to help companies understand this complex space to improve their sales hiring. Post this

The newly released Sales Assessment Navigator GPT guides companies through a number of topics including:

EEOC-compliant use of sales candidate assessments

incorporating sales testing into a hiring process

differences in ipsative and normative testing tools

how to interpret a technical manual and gauge predictive accuracy

how personality and behavioral tools compare to sales-specific tools

how to compare sales assessment methodologies

how to select a sales-specific sales assessment

"I see many companies hiring on gut feeling. Others aren't clear what different assessments can accurately predict about sales results. And many companies may inadvertently violate EEOC guidelines with various testing options," says Ed Marsh, founder of Consilium. "I'm so excited to use this amazing new Open.ai technology to create the Sales Assessment Navigator GPT to help companies understand this complex space to improve their sales hiring."

The Sales Assessment Navigator GPT is free to use and only requires a Chat.GPT account to access. It provides straightforward information about various popular sales-specific assessment tools like the OMG Assessment, as well as other personality and behavioral style sales assessment tests.

Sales candidate assessments can be an effective tool to hire candidates who will ramp up faster, meet quota expectations, develop new business, sell value, and develop trusted buyer relationships. This reduces costly and frustrating problems like turnover, discounting and underperformance.

Marsh continues, "Predictively accurate, sales-specific assessments are a powerful tool when used correctly. The Sales Assessment Navigator GPT will help companies do just that, and use sales assessments to hire top tier candidates who not only can sell, but indeed will sell."

For more information on a full range of sales candidate assessments and sales team evaluations, visit Ed's sales force testing page.

Ed Marsh is an OMG partner, and provides consulting services to help B2B companies hire better sales candidates. Options include a sales candidate recruiting service.

Please note: All Chat GPT results are subject to unknown variables and possible errors. Please use the Sales Assessment Navigator GPT for general information and then confirm and verify through direct sources.

About Consilium Global Business Advisors: Consilium assists American manufacturers in applying process excellence to their business development. In other words, we help lean, well-managed companies with rock-solid bottom lines effectively and consistently grow their top lines to match. We work primarily with mid-size industrial manufacturing and capital equipment companies, guiding them through a journey toward Overall Revenue Effectiveness™.

Media Contact

Ed Marsh, Ed Marsh Consulting, 978.810.0351, [email protected], https://www.consiliumglobalbusinessadvisors.com

SOURCE Ed Marsh Consulting