Ed Murray Elected as NABCEP Treasurer And Re-Elected As President of CALSSA

Recognized as the premier certification body for renewable energy professionals, NABCEP sets the benchmark for quality and integrity in board certifications and associate credentials across a range of specialties, including photovoltaics, solar heating and small wind technologies.

"Leading NABCEP's treasury with an aim to uphold and enhance our credentialing programs' quality and integrity for both professionals and the public is an honor. I eagerly anticipate contributing to our shared objective of advancing renewable energy and adding value for practitioners," Murray said.

Meanwhile, with Murray at the helm, CALSSA continues to be a vocal supporter of solar energy advancements in California, actively collaborating with key state figures like Gov. Gavin Newsom and Assemblyman Joshua Hoover to promote the growth and efficacy of solar initiatives. Murray enthusiastically noted, "As a global frontrunner in solar energy, California has set ambitious targets to elevate our solar sector further. I'm excited to carry on with my responsibilities at CALSSA while utilizing my new role at NABCEP to achieve significant progress in renewable energy."

Murray's goal is to enrich the renewable energy field through improved policy frameworks, educational opportunities and advocacy campaigns.

