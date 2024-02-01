Ed Rusch Joins Magaya Leadership Team as Chief Marketing Officer

Magaya, the leading provider of logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced the appointment of Ed Rusch as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ed brings 20 years of growth-oriented marketing leadership experience to Magaya, with a strong track record of success in private equity-backed software companies aiming to accelerate positive momentum in complex, global industries.
MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magaya, the leading provider of logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced the appointment of Ed Rusch as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ed brings 20 years of growth-oriented marketing leadership experience to Magaya, with a strong track record of success in private equity-backed software companies aiming to accelerate positive momentum in complex, global industries. As CMO, Ed will lead the company's marketing organization, playing a key role in evolving its demand generation strategy, fueling-growth through customer-centric strategies, as well as enhancing brand and customer experience.
"Magaya's strong growth, driven by increasing market demand for our solutions, puts us in an enviable position to attract top talent. Ed's proven record of success gives me full confidence that he brings the vision, strategy, and execution needed to meet our ambitious growth plans for 2024 and beyond. We are thrilled to welcome him onboard as a member of the Magaya leadership team," said Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO.
Ed comes to Magaya from Sysdyne Technologies, a high-growth logistics and supply chain technology platform in heavy construction materials, where he served as CMO leading go-to-market strategy, marketing, channel alliances, and international expansion. Previously, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Ridge Global and VP of Global Marketing at Command Alkon. Marketing's contributions across these organizations have been recognized by Fast Company, named to their prestigious list of "World's Most Innovative Companies" in the logistics category, and by The American Advertising Federation (AAF) as a "Top User Experience" ADDY winner. Ed is a graduate of John Carroll University and three times named a "Pro to Know" by Supply and Demand Chain Executive magazine.
"The logistics and supply chain industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation right now - and Magaya is leading the way," stated Ed. "I'm proud to join a team that puts innovation, excellence, and service at the forefront, and I'm tremendously excited to play a key role in bringing its growth to the next level."
About Magaya
Magaya delivers a Digital Freight Platform that accelerates growth with flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based solutions designed to optimize and digitize the entire logistics operations and customer experience. Whether used together as an integrated digital freight platform or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, enhance the customer experience, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers' success through our innovative technology and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Danya Rielly, Magaya, 7868459150, [email protected], magaya.com
SOURCE Magaya
Share this article