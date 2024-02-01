Ed Rusch Joins Magaya Leadership Team as Chief Marketing Officer

"I'm proud to join a team that puts innovation, excellence, and service at the forefront, and I'm tremendously excited to play a key role in bringing its growth to the next level," stated Ed Rusch, Magaya CMO. Post this

Ed comes to Magaya from Sysdyne Technologies, a high-growth logistics and supply chain technology platform in heavy construction materials, where he served as CMO leading go-to-market strategy, marketing, channel alliances, and international expansion. Previously, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Ridge Global and VP of Global Marketing at Command Alkon. Marketing's contributions across these organizations have been recognized by Fast Company, named to their prestigious list of "World's Most Innovative Companies" in the logistics category, and by The American Advertising Federation (AAF) as a "Top User Experience" ADDY winner. Ed is a graduate of John Carroll University and three times named a "Pro to Know" by Supply and Demand Chain Executive magazine.

"The logistics and supply chain industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation right now - and Magaya is leading the way," stated Ed. "I'm proud to join a team that puts innovation, excellence, and service at the forefront, and I'm tremendously excited to play a key role in bringing its growth to the next level."

