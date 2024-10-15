Ed Smith, Ph.D., Joins JTC's Specialty Financial Administration EB-5 Team

"One of the most impressive things about JTC is the company's real commitment to impact," said Dr. Smith. "EB-5 has the capability to fund projects that will help our communities transition to the sustainable economy of the future, and JTC is leading the way." Post this

JTC has been the leader in EB-5 administration for many years, pioneering best practices that have since become legislatively-mandated. Offering a range of services including escrow, fund administration, cosignatory, immigration workflow, and more, JTC provides RIA-compliant solutions for Regional Centers that can simplify processes and increase efficiency while helping build investor confidence through increased security and transparency. Thanks to its global presence, JTC also offers services beyond typical EB-5 administration, including wealth management and trust services for investors.

Dr. Smith is known as a thought leader in economic development policy, with a proven track record in leveraging public/private partnerships to promote social impact outcomes, such as workforce development and urban infrastructure improvement. As the former Chief Opportunity Zones Officer for the City of Atlanta's Economic Development Authority (Invest Atlanta), Dr. Smith developed and led the strategy for connecting qualified investors to entrepreneurs and real estate developers located within Atlanta's most distressed communities.

His work has been recognized in the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council: Best Practices Report to the President, and by Forbes.com as a top 20 OZ-catalyst. A former Coro Fellow, Dr. Smith holds degrees from the University of Delaware's Biden School of Public Policy and Administration (Ph.D.), New School University (M.S.), and the University of Pittsburgh (B.A.).

"Dr. Smith has helped strengthen our offerings for Opportunity Zone Funds and impact reporting, and we're thrilled to have his perspective in promoting our EB-5 service offerings," said JTC's Jill Jones. "With set-aside visas for infrastructure projects offering priority visa processing, Ed's knowledge of public-private partnerships and the incorporation of different capital sources for large-scale impact projects will be more valuable than ever in EB-5. His knowledge of data-driven impact reporting can help us demonstrate the value of the program to lawmakers as we fight for EB-5's future."

"One of the most impressive things about JTC is the company's real commitment to impact," said Dr. Smith. "EB-5 has the capability to fund projects that will help our communities transition to the sustainable economy of the future, and JTC is leading the way."

To learn more about JTC's EB-5 services, visit JTCGroup.com/eb-5.

About JTC

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

In the US, JTC provides a full suite of bespoke Fund Administration solutions across multiple asset classes (private equity, real estate, venture capital, debt, impact, Opportunity Zones, insurance dedicated funds) in the US and abroad. As the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, JTC offers purpose-built solutions for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements, including EB-5, 1031 Exchange, and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Along with our Private Client, Trustee, and Corporate Services divisions, JTC's US Institutional Client Services team combines sector-specific expertise with industry-leading technology to be a true partner in growth for our clients.

To learn more, visit JTCGroup.com.

