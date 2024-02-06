ed2go & Model Teaching Announce Partnership to Offer an Extensive Menu of Online Professional Development & Continuing Education Courses to K-12 Teachers & Educators

Model Teaching and ed2go, part of Cengage Group, are pleased to announce a new partnership to deliver cost-effective and impactful continuing education opportunities to K-12 teachers and school districts across the U.S. This partnership will integrate Model Teaching's professional development course menu with the industry-leading ed2go portfolio of white-label continuing education solutions, providing a wide range of high-quality personal and professional development course options through academic institutions, corporations, nonprofit organizations, and workforce development boards located in over 100 countries.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a partner network that is over 2,000 strong, ed2go is a world leader in online learning across dozens of in-demand professions and industries. Adding the Model Teaching course portfolio will help accelerate ed2go and Model Teaching's joint mission to provide cost-effective, online professional education options to teaching professionals and accelerate ed2go's leadership within the K-12 continuing education space.

Online courses have become an attractive solution for educators to fulfill their professional development, certification, and licensing requirements. Education professionals often face significant time and budget constraints yet require an increasing level of development and training to serve their students and address the diverse needs of 21st-century K-12 education. Adding Model Teaching as an ed2go Partner will provide a much-needed option for teachers to fulfill these requirements.

Teachers and educators interested in registering for ed2go-Model Teaching partnered courses should visit the ed2go course menu at https://www.ed2go.com/ and select "Teacher Professional Development."

About Model Teaching:

Model Teaching Professional Development courses focus on what's important to teachers: relevant content focused on specific teaching strategies and evidence-based best practices, delivered in a format ready to be used in the classroom. Model Teaching courses are designed by certified educators and provide clear guidance in a highly structured format focused on classroom implementation. In addition, all Model Teaching courses come with an assortment of templates, tools, rubrics, and student-facing materials ready for use in the classroom. Model Teaching courses allow teachers to earn continuing education hours or credits for license renewal and salary advancement in most states and/or school districts across the U.S.

About ed2go:

ed2go provides white-label continuing education solutions to academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, corporations, and workforce development boards. Our flagship product is a fully online catalog of non-credit courses that align to local and national workforce demand. In working with ed2go, partners can reach diverse learner groups and offer a flexible, best-in-class option for career advancement. In addition to our catalog, ed2go provides student-focused marketing initiatives — including campaign toolkits, hosted websites, SEO, and PPC — to generate demand and drive traffic to partner sites.

Media Contact

Adam Pond, Ph.D., Model Teaching, 1 888.828.7950 701, [email protected], www.ModelTeaching.com

Emily Featherston, ed2go, [email protected], https://www.ed2go.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Model Teaching