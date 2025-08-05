Ed3 DAO Names Jason Chu as Head of Business Development & Partnerships

"I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to join Ed3 DAO and contribute to the ambitious goal of reaching a million educators." ~ Jason Chu, Head of Business Development & Partnerships, Ed3 DAO Post this

"Jason brings a rare mix of strategic vision and hands-on experience across marketing, product, and partnerships," said Vriti Saraf, Co-founder and CEO of Ed3 DAO. "We're excited to have him lead our efforts to grow mission-aligned partnerships and scale our impact."

A veteran of the education sector, Chu has led initiatives that scaled user engagement from 200,000 to 3 million users, developed partnerships supporting more than $200M in revenue, and developed go-to-market strategies for major education technology products. His work has consistently blended consultative sales, cross-functional collaboration, and long-term relationship building - most recently serving as Senior Director of Partner Development at Turnitin.

"Joining Ed3 DAO feels like a return to the reason why I got into working in education in the first place," said Jason Chu. "I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to join Ed3 DAO and contribute to the ambitious goal of reaching a million educators."

At Ed3 DAO, Chu joins a fully remote, globally distributed team that combines the impact of a nonprofit with the operational agility of a startup. The organization is structured around the principles of living systems and guided by the eight tenets of regenerative economies. Together, the team builds practical, pedagogically-grounded courses in artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies designed to serve K-12 and higher education institutions at scale. Chu officially began his role in August 2025 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Ed3 DAO

Ed3 DAO is a nonprofit that operates at the intersection of education and emerging technology. Its mission is to upskill one million educators through pedagogically grounded online courses in artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. Built for K-12 and higher education institutions, Ed3 DAO's programs are designed for educators, by educators. Ed3 also hosts an international community of practice with 4,000 members and facilitates cutting edge R&D projects.

Website: https://www.ed3dao.com

