EDC Announces Recertifications in UL508 Panel Shop: Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Ignition, Among Others

Chuck Dillard, Vice President of EDC, emphasized the significance of the UL certification. "The UL508A recertification is a testament to our rigorous standards and commitment to delivering safe and reliable control panel solutions. This certification not only assures our clients of our technical proficiency but also demonstrates our adherence to the highest safety standards in the industry."

In addition to the recent UL508 recertification, EDC engineers have achieved and maintained certifications in Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Ignition, and CSIA, among others. Further information on these certifications can be found here.

Ed Sefcik, Engineering Manager at EDC, elaborated on the importance of Rockwell certification. "Maintaining the Rockwell Automation certification keeps us current on any changes and ensures we maintain a high level of knowledge of those products." He further added of the CSIA certification, "The CSIA certification process challenges our organization to deeply evaluate our processes, instilling discipline and promoting continuous improvement." Among other things, CSIA certification ensures that clients receive full documentation and have access to system backups, providing peace of mind and reliability in their operations.

Regarding safety and security certifications, Paul Rosato, EDC's Safety Coordinator, stated, "There's no mission greater than safety. We want our team to return home safely every day. This commitment to safety and conscientiousness is the foundation of everything we do." For more detailed information on EDC's safety and security compliance, visit this page.

About Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc.

Founded in 1968, Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc. (EDC) is a CSIA Certified control system integrator with deep domain expertise in the wire and cable, coating and laminating, and metals converting industries. The company's large field service team specializes in AC and DC drives, PLCs, and factory automation. Family-owned and operated for more than 50 years, EDC's team of engineers and technicians has vast experience integrating new control systems and revitalizing older equipment. EDC has the engineering capability to design, build, start up, and service projects from the sophisticated to the simple, and the service support team is on call 24/7/365 to keep it all running at peak efficiency from day one and for years to come. In addition to the company's certifications as a Siemens Solution Partner and Rockwell Automation Recognized System Integrator, EDC is a factory authorized/factory trained service center for over 40 drive brands. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

