EDC Bolsters Midwest Presence with Dean Grosel as New Regional Representative in Strategic Expansion

By appointing a manufacturer's representative for the Midwest, EDC strengthens its presence in the region and improves its ability to offer localized and direct support to its clients. Grosel's company, Grosel Industrial Sales Inc., has more than 50 years of experience in converting industries, with long-standing customers requiring expertise in web handling, extrusion, tension controls and drives integration. Grosel's markets align directly with EDC's portfolio of services, benefitting both Grosel's and EDC's customers.

"I'm truly excited to join the EDC team and to contribute to their dynamic growth initiative," said Grosel on recently joining the EDC team. "I'm excited to build upon EDC's innovative solutions and exceptional service to help businesses in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan achieve their automation goals. "

EDC holds certifications from Rockwell Automation as a Recognized System Integrator and from Siemens as a Solution Partner in Automation Drives, in addition to being CSIA-certified. These certifications, coupled with EDC's regional expansion, further the company's ability to serve a broader customer base.

"Our certifications represent our commitment to professionalism and expertise," said Bob Pusateri, Director of Business Development at EDC. "Coupled with our Midwest expansion and maintenance of high-standards, we are better equipped to offer enhanced in-person service and support, solidifying our ability to serve a broader clientele."

Founded in 1968, Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc. (EDC) is a CSIA Certified control system integrator with deep domain expertise in the coating and laminating, and converting industries. The company's large field service team specializes in AC and DC drives, PLCs and factory automation. Family owned and operated for more than 50 years, EDC's team of engineers and technicians has a vast experience integrating new control systems and breathing life into older equipment. EDC has the engineering capability to design, build, start-up and service projects from the sophisticated to the simple and the service support team on call 24/7/365 to keep it all running at peak efficiency from day one and for years to come. In addition to the company's certification as a Siemens Solution Partner and a Rockwell Automation Recognized System Integrator, EDC is a factory authorized/factory trained service center for over 40 drive brands. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

