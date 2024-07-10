EDCare Appoints Mark Allen, MD as New Medical Director of Psychiatry

Dr. Allen brings extensive experience in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry, with a particular focus on athletes and sports performance. EDCare's programs include Athlete EDGE®, one of the only athlete specific eating disorder treatment programs in the U.S. Post this

"Dr. Allen's expertise in both eating disorders and sports psychiatry is a unique combination that will help us continue to provide exceptional care to our patients." said Erik Akhund, CEO of EDCare. "His addition to our team leaves us well positioned to reinforce our reputation as a national leader in the field of integrated eating disorder and sports psychiatry care."

Dr. Allen brings extensive sport-specific training to the role, including earning the International Olympic Committee's Diploma in Mental Health in Elite Sport, the FIFA Diploma in Football Medicine, and the International Society for Sports Psychiatry's official sports psychiatry certification program. He has worked with athletes at all levels, from high school sports to the Olympics and professional sports. He currently serves as the Chairman of the American Board of Sports & Performance Psychiatry.

In his new role at EDCare, Dr. Allen will provide leadership and direction to the organization's entire psychiatric team, ensuring the highest standards of care for patients with eating disorders. He will also play a key role in developing national professional relationships, presenting at conferences, and advancing the services offered by EDCare and its affiliated program, Athlete EDGE.

"I am excited to join EDCare and contribute to the mission of providing comprehensive and compassionate eating disorder treatment," said Dr. Allen. "I am particularly interested in utilizing my expertise in sports psychiatry to address the unique challenges faced by athletes struggling with eating disorders."

About EDCare

EDCare is a leading provider of comprehensive eating disorder treatment services, offering a range of programs tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals struggling with eating disorders. With a dedicated team of professionals and evidence-based treatment approaches, EDCare is committed to empowering individuals on their journey to recovery. Athlete EDGE® at EDCare is one of the only eating disorder treatment programs offering specialized eating disorder treatment to athletes. Visit www.eatingdisorder.care for additional information.

Media Contact

Caty Carrico, EDCare, 1 303-733-3441 2, [email protected], https://eatingdisorder.care

SOURCE EDCare