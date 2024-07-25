EDCO Announces Full-Time Customer Support in Canada; Helping Customers Achieve Project Goals within Budgets

"All of Dave Carter's time, effort and energy will now be focused on supporting and developing EDCO customers to ensure they have the best possible customer experience," said Tony Calcopietro, Sales Director of Rental, EDCO. Post this

"I am looking to bring a level of service and support that our customers have not previously experienced in Canada with EDCO," Carter said. "My goal is to support them in achieving their goals with the EDCO line of equipment for concrete surface prep and our expanding lines."

EDCO saw a need to help their customers in Canada better achieve their project goals within budgets.

"We took a serious look at employing a direct Regional Salesperson in Canada at the beginning of our new fiscal year April 2024," EDCO Sales Director of Rental Tony Calcopietro said. "We recognize that increased rental industry consolidation in Canada would require a more direct relationship at the corporate support level in conjunction with the daily in-person product training requirements."

In his new role, Carter will continue to rely on his experience and relationships to bring the products, education and solutions to market.

"Dave is the consummate professional. He brings a passion and energy that is contagious," Calcopietro said. "He has existing relationships with our entire customer base and the EDCO team, and brings a wealth of sales and marketing experience with him. Coupled with his product knowledge and customer connections, Dave will hit the ground running and have an immediate positive impact in Canada."

Carter's goal in this new position will be to work with customers to educate them on the EDCO line and on the concrete surface prep process, teaching them how to cut down lead times and help them get the right equipment for the right job.

"From the recent change from a Rental Channel Sales Representative to a Regional Sales Manager, there is a huge step in responsibility and decision making," Cartier said. "My main goal, however, has never changed and that is to be there for my customers. I aim to help support them in any way I can. I understand they have a business to run and if they are successful, we are successful."

Carter understands EDCO's core values, something that will continue to supply success for everyone who works with him.

"All of Dave's time, effort and energy will now be focused on supporting and developing EDCO customers to ensure they have the best possible customer experience," Calcopietro said. "Dave will be representing EDCO at various tradeshows and attending customer activities as a dedicated EDCO employee.

"He'll be better equipped to manage each account including owners, fleet purchasing agents, operation/regional managers, branch managers and inside/outside sales representatives. Dave's energy and drive will uncover new customers and opportunities for EDCO. He will streamline our support efforts in Canada helping redefine how we engage with customers. He fits right into the EDCO culture and we're lucky to have him as a team member."

Carter is ready to meet with his customers, many of whom he already knows very well, for site visits, demonstrations, open houses or any problem-solving issues they may need him for. He can be reached at [email protected].

