eddii, a gamified diabetes app, has now launched in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, and Kansas

"With the launch of our upcoming virtual care feature, parents will be able to schedule an appointment with a licensed pediatric endocrinologist at the tap of a button, on the same fun, engaging app that streams their child's real-time glucose data from their Dexcom CGM," said Farhaneh Ahmadi, PhD, eddii's CEO.

Achieving optimal glucose for children with diabetes requires round-the-clock management. There are hundreds of decisions to make every day; monitoring blood glucose changes and considering all the factors besides food and insulin that affect blood glucose. This in addition to making decisions on how to interpret nutrition labels, what monitor to use, how to wear it correctly and deal with any chafing or discomfort, how to prepare for a school field trip or a sleepover, and on and on. Every day it's something different. And every single day it must be managed.

eddii is a virtual in-app character designed to engage people living with type-1 diabetes (T1D) and wearing a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to track their health. Using games, educational character-led activities, and AI-enabled conversation (coming soon!), eddii becomes a smart, virtual health buddy, giving users real-time feedback, support, and in-app rewards in return for healthy behavior.

Earlier this year, eddii entered a real-time API partnership with Dexcom, which allowed the app to integrate with the users' real-time Dexcom CGM readings, delivering updates on blood glucose levels. eddii is currently available in the states of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, and Nebraska. For those outside of these states, you can join the eddii's early access program here. As of today, eddii has over 15,000 families and individual using CGMs on its waitlist.

With eddii, children and their families take managing diabetes to a different level, motivating them to stick to healthy routines. Over time, eddii becomes the user's personal health buddy, cheering them on, challenging them and celebrating their achievements. With eddii, users play fun games, can request support, and receive daily rewards on the same interface that displays their real-time CGM data.

"We will soon be launching further motivational games and rewards for children, such as real-life gift cards, in addition to glucose alert phone calls and a comprehensive virtual care platform for parents. That way, parents can have a reliable interface at the tip of their hands to manage their child's diabetes."

eddii conducted a clinical trial where 92 children with T1D and their families were enrolled in a randomized controlled trial (RCT) using Dexcom CGM. Outcomes from the trial showed a statistically significant 5% improvement in Time In Range (TIR), roughly translating into 1.5 additional hours every day of optimal glucose levels for children living with T1D.

In addition to launching in two states and partnering with Dexcom, eddii recently closed a $2.5M seed round led by Kapor Capital, with participation from Atento Capital, MedMountain Ventures (MMV), StartUp Health, and angel investors.

eddii is a startup focused on making diabetes management fun. Founded by CEO Farhaneh Ahmadi, PhD., who lives with Type-1 diabetes, its vision is to create a fun, supportive, and educational interface that helps people living with diabetes take care of themselves and feel happier doing so. Learn more about eddii here.

