eddii, a gamified diabetes management app, is now live in Texas

"There are more than 21,000 children living with diabetes in the state of Texas, one of the largest populations of children with diabetes in the US. We are proud to be providing these families an interface that makes managing diabetes a happier, educational and more supportive experience," said Farhaneh Ahmadi, PhD, eddii's CEO.

Achieving optimal glucose for children with diabetes requires round-the-clock management. There are hundreds of decisions to make every day; monitoring blood glucose changes and considering all the factors besides food and insulin that affect blood glucose. This in addition to making decisions on how to interpret nutrition labels, what monitor to use, how to wear it correctly and deal with any chafing or discomfort, how to prepare for a school field trip or a sleepover, and on and on. Every day it's something different. And every single day it must be managed.

eddii is a virtual in-app character designed to engage people living with type-1 diabetes (T1D) and wearing a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to track their health. Using games, educational character-led activities, and AI-enabled conversation (coming soon!), eddii becomes a smart, virtual health buddy, giving users real-time feedback, support, and in-app rewards in return for healthy behavior.

Earlier this year, eddii entered a real-time API partnership with Dexcom, which allowed the app to integrate with the users' real-time Dexcom CGM readings, delivering updates on blood glucose levels. eddii is currently available in the states of Oklahoma and Texas. For those outside of Texas and Oklahoma, you can join the eddii's early access program here.

With eddii, children and their families take managing diabetes to a different level, motivating them to stick to healthy routines. Over time, eddii becomes the user's personal health buddy, cheering them on, challenging them and celebrating their achievements. With eddii, users play fun games, can request support, and receive daily rewards on the same interface that displays their real-time CGM data.

"Simply showing glucose data to children does not engage them to take part in managing their T1D. They need incentives, and an engagement plan that makes the challenge fun. eddii provides just that," adds Farhaneh.

eddii conducted a clinical trial where 92 children with T1D and their families were enrolled in a randomized controlled trial (RCT) using Dexcom CGM. Outcomes from the trial showed a statistically significant 5% improvement in Time In Range (TIR), roughly translating into 1.5 additional hours every day of optimal glucose levels for children living with T1D.

In addition to launching in two states and partnering with Dexcom, eddii recently closed a $2.5M seed round led by Kapor Capital, with participation from Atento Capital, MedMountain Ventures (MMV), StartUp Health, and angel investors.

eddii is a startup focused on making diabetes management fun. Founded by CEO Farhaneh Ahmadi, PhD., who lives with Type-1 diabetes, its vision is to create a fun, supportive, and educational interface that helps people living with diabetes take care of themselves and feel happier doing so. Learn more about eddii here.

