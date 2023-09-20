eddii, a gamified diabetes management app, launches in Oklahoma

"We are thrilled to be bringing people in the state of Oklahoma a new way to manage type-1 diabetes (T1D)," said Farhaneh Ahmadi, PhD, eddii's CEO. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to be bringing people in the state of Oklahoma a new way to manage type-1 diabetes (T1D)," said Farhaneh Ahmadi, PhD, eddii's CEO. "The T1D community and families in Oklahoma have enthusiastically supported eddii throughout, sharing their experiences and participating in the development of eddii. That is why we have chosen Oklahoma as our pilot state, to meet the families' needs and to build on that support."

Parents and healthcare teams know that treating children with T1D requires round-the-clock management. There are hundreds of decisions to make every day; monitoring blood glucose changes and considering all the factors besides food and insulin that affect blood glucose. This in addition to managing device malfunctions, what monitor to use, how to wear it correctly and deal with any chafing or discomfort, how to prepare for a school field trip or a sleepover, and on and on. Every day it's something different. And every single day it must be managed.

eddii is a virtual in-app character designed to engage people living with T1D. Using games, educational character-led activities, and AI-enabled conversation (coming soon!), eddii becomes a smart health buddy, giving users real-time feedback, support, and in-app rewards in return for healthy behavior. In addition, the app integrates users' real-time Dexcom CGM readings, delivering updates on blood glucose levels, in turn reducing stress levels for T1D parents.

For those outside of Oklahoma, join eddii's early access program here.

With eddii, children and their families take managing diabetes to a different level, a place of fun, motivating them to stick to healthy routines. Over time, eddii becomes the user's personal health buddy, cheering them on, challenging them and celebrating their achievements. With eddii, users play games, can request support, and receive daily rewards on the same interface that displays their real-time CGM data.

"Simply showing glucose data to children does not engage them to take part in managing their T1D. They need incentives, and an engagement plan that makes the challenge fun. eddii provides just that."

Earlier this year, eddii conducted a clinical trial where 92 children with T1D and their families were enrolled in a randomized controlled trial (RCT) using Dexcom CGM. Outcomes from the trial showed a statistically significant 5.38% improvement in Time In Range (TIR), roughly translating into 1.5 additional hours every day of optimal glucose levels for children living with T1D.

In addition to launching in Oklahoma and partnering with Dexcom, eddii recently closed a $2.5M seed round led by Kapor Capital, with participation from Atento Capital, MedMountain Ventures (MMV), StartUp Health, and angel investors.

About eddii

eddii is a startup focused on making diabetes management fun. Founded by CEO Farhaneh Ahmadi, PhD, who lives with Type-1 diabetes, its vision is to create a fun, supportive, and educational interface that helps people living with diabetes take care of themselves and feel happier doing so. Learn more about eddii here.

Media Contact

