eddii, the Gamified Real-Time Diabetes Management App, Launches Nationwide

Those living with diabetes, wherever they are based in the US, can now install the eddii app from both the App Store for iOS users and Google Play for Android.

Since eddii's official API partnership was announced with Dexcom in June this year, the app has integrated with its users' real-time CGM readings, delivering updates on blood glucose levels. By combining Dexcom's reliability, with the wit and charm of eddii's sense of humor - encouraging users to monitor and keep on top of their blood glucose through his quirky language, eddii has received reams of initial praise.

eddii quickly amassed 16,000 sign-ups on the app's early access waitlist, while a phased rollout, starting in Oklahoma and gradually opening up across middle American states saw over 4,000 users and a stellar 4.8-star rating on the iOS app store within months.

"We pride ourselves on listening to our user's desires and always prioritize their needs. This is evident in our recent developments, implementing Spanish functionality across the app, introducing real-life gift cards as health incentives, creating an eddii Apple-watch widget, and of course improving our users' favorite features, the quizzes, and character customization features" said Farhaneh Ahmadi, PhD, eddii's CEO.

eddii is on a mission to enable access to diabetes care in every corner of the US, hence an initial focus on rural areas. The app's imminent Virtual Care feature will only further that effort. Soon, on the same fun and gamified app that streams their child's real-time glucose data from their Dexcom CGM, parents can schedule an appointment with a licensed pediatric endocrinologist at the tap of a button.

"This is only just the beginning of our plans", expressed Farhaneh Ahmadi, PhD, eddii's CEO. "eddii is gearing up to launch even more features as early as next year. Picture this: as children glance at their real-time CGM data on eddii, they're simultaneously immersed in a world of fun and laughter, can seek support, and eagerly anticipate daily rewards – all within one dynamic interface

Over time, eddii evolves into a spirited health companion, tailored to his friend, cheering, challenging, and celebrating achievements. It's not just managing diabetes; it's turning health routines into an enjoyable journey. It's making it fun."

After conducting a clinical trial where 92 children with T1D and their families were enrolled in a randomized controlled trial (RCT) using Dexcom CGMs, the outcomes from the trial showed a statistically significant 5.3% improvement in Time In Range (TIR), roughly translating into 1.5 additional hours every day of optimal glucose levels for children living with T1D.

About eddii

eddii is a startup focused on making diabetes management fun. Founded by CEO Farhaneh Ahmadi, PhD., who lives with Type-1 diabetes, its vision is to create a fun, supportive, and educational interface that helps people living with diabetes take care of themselves around the clock and feel happier doing so.

