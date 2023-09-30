Edelweiss Coffee in Iron Mountain, Michigan Celebrates 19 Years of Growth with Support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

"I would absolutely refer Crimson Cup to anyone opening a coffee shop. The product and training have met or exceeded any expectations I ever had. The support was unexpected and has been extremely helpful to me over the past 19 years. " - Jenni Wender, Eidelweiss Coffee, Iron Mountain, Michigan Tweet this

Jenni Wender said the couple has built their success on doing things the right way for the right reasons. "It's a blend of exceptional customer service and serving a top-notch drink. Our customers may pop by for just a moment, but in that time, we strive to give them the best. We're always bustling, always caffeinated, always ready!"

The Wenders opened Edelweiss Coffee at 201 Ridge View in Iron Mountain in August 2004. They attribute the shop's continuing success to its unique operation and support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, an award-winning coffee roaster and coffee business consultant.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Edelweiss Coffee's 19th anniversary and the incredible journey they have had," said Crimson Cup Founder & President Greg Ubert. "It has been an honor to support Jenni, Tom, and their team every step of the way. We are committed to empowering independent coffee shops and sharing our passion for exceptional coffee."

Ubert set up the company's 7 Steps to Success program to teach entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience how to open a coffee shop.

Based on his book, 7 Steps to Success: A Commonsense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the program has helped over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states start and run independent coffee shops serving their local communities. Many Crimson Cup customers like the Wenders have been thriving for 5, 10, 15 or even 20 years after opening.

7 Steps coffee shop startup consultants assist entrepreneurs in everything from writing a coffee shop business plan to training employees and marketing to attract new customers.

"The support was unexpected and has been extremely helpful to me over the past 19 years. Whether I need help with equipment or how to prepare a beverage, Crimson Cup has already done it and can help me."

"The coffee is the best," she added. "Customers tell us all the time, ours is the best coffee they've had, and significantly better than chain store coffee! If they are visitors, they make sure they get our coffee when they're in town. College students can't wait to get back to Edelweiss. And our regular customers are the most loyal of all."

Tom said he counts on Crimson Cup to provide products that will make the best coffee drinks around at a reasonable cost. "They've made a lot of changes during the last 19 years, but I just stick with their recommendations, and I have never been disappointed," he said.

Thinking about opening your own coffee shop? Tom offered this advice:

"Make the coffee shop your full-time job. Believe in yourself and your business plan."

"Especially in your first year, consistency is king. Put personal flair on the back burner and prioritize a standard approach to preparing drinks. It ensures every cup is as memorable as the last. Imagine running your coffee shop like a franchise – everything is done a certain way every single time!"

Jenni said she thought the independence of being her own boss would be the best part of owning a coffee shop. "But it really has been getting to know so many customers."

The Wenders invite everyone in Dickinson County and the Michigan Upper Peninsula to pick up an exceptional latte, mocha or other beverage at Edelweiss Coffee. The shop at 201 Ridge View in Iron Mountain is open 7 days a week. To learn more, visit the shop's website.

