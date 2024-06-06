Edenred Pay and Northstar Partner to Transform Club Operations with Integrated Invoice-to-pay Solution

By combining our respective strengths, we are empowering clubs to streamline their operations, operate more efficiently and effectively, and extend the value of their Northstar investment." Allen Gracey, EVP of Direct Sales & Marketing at Edenred Pay Post this

"We are excited to join forces with Northstar. By combining our respective strengths, we are empowering clubs to streamline their operations and focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional member experiences," said Allen Gracey, EVP of Direct Sales & Marketing at Edenred Pay. "This integration empowers clubs to operate more efficiently and effectively and extends the value of their Northstar investment."

"Northstar is dedicated to providing clubs with the tools they need to succeed operationally, helping them create exceptional member and resident experiences," said Alex Withers, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Northstar. "Our integration with Edenred Pay represents a significant step forward in achieving that goal, offering clubs a seamless and efficient solution for managing their finances."

Northstar and Edenred Pay boast more than 50 years of combined experience in the club software and finance automation industry. Together, Northstar and Edenred Pay serve thousands of country clubs, yacht clubs, and community associations, with over 10,000 customers worldwide. With access to over 1 million supplier relationships, clubs can leverage the extensive network and resources provided by this partnership.

For more information about the integration between Edenred Pay and Northstar, please visit edenredpay.com/northstar-golf-landing-page/.

About Edenred Pay

Edenred Pay, an Edenred Company, is a leader in invoice-to-pay automation and has extensive experience in the property management industry. Our integrated platform automates, optimizes, and monetizes the entire invoice-to-pay cycle, from invoice receipt through payment reconciliation. And we connect buyers with suppliers, ERPs, banks, Fintechs, and payment rails to improve efficiency, enhance visibility, mitigate the risk of payment fraud, and deliver value to the enterprise.

Visit www.edenredpay.com to learn more.

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 60 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via close to 1 million corporate clients.

Edenred's 12,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day. In 2023, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €41 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, Euronext Tech Leaders, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

About NORTHSTAR

Founded in 2003, Northstar Technologies, Ltd. (Northstar) is the leading cloud-based enterprise management software solution provider for private and semi-private membership-based clubs, homeowner associations and hospitality organizations. The award-winning Northstar Club Software is an innovative fully integrated solution built on highly scalable single database architecture, ensuring a robust and reliable system experience for clients and their members/guests. Northstar's software platform is currently used by over 1500 membership-based clubs worldwide and is supported by over 400 full-time professionals in the US and around the world.

