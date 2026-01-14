Edenred Pay Expands B2B Payments Network Through Bottomline Partnership and Paymode Integration

"This partnership represents a major leap forward in connecting buyers and vendors through an embedded, intelligent payment experience," said Alex Hoffmann, General Manager of Edenred Pay. Post this

With the combined offering, organizations can accelerate the digitization of their payables, reduce friction, increase conversion to digital payments, and improve reconciliation. It offers a seamless path to digital payments while maintaining the security buyers' requirements, especially in an environment of rising fraud risk and data complexity.

"This partnership represents a major leap forward in connecting buyers and vendors through an embedded, intelligent payment experience," said Alex Hoffmann, General Manager of Edenred Pay. "By bringing Paymode into our ecosystem, we're giving customers access to one of the largest networks of verified vendors available today. More vendors, more payment choices, more automation: this is how finance teams accelerate digital transformation while keeping full control over security, visibility, and cash flow."

"For customers, this isn't just about payments – it's about making integration simple," said Mike Jackson, SVP of Paymode at Bottomline. "Finance teams don't have to juggle multiple systems or chase vendor enrollment. One secure connection speeds up onboarding and makes digital payments easier, without adding complexity. It's a smarter way to move payables forward, and we're excited to welcome Edenred Pay and their customers to our network."

Access to Paymode will be available to Edenred Pay customers beginning immediately.

About Edenred Pay

Edenred Pay, an Edenred Company, delivers secure, end-to-end invoice-to-pay automation solutions that empower finance teams to eliminate manual processes, strengthen vendor relationships, reduce risk, and monetize the accounts payable function. With access to one of the industry's broadest networks of verified vendors, Edenred Pay makes it easier for organizations to pay suppliers securely and efficiently using virtual cards, ACH, and Premium ACH, all from a single automated workflow. Learn more at www.edenredpay.com.

About Edenred

Edenred is the leading digital platform for corporate services in the areas of benefits, professional mobility, and B2B payments.

Operating in 44 countries, it connects more than 60 million users to over 2 million partner merchants through more than 1 million client companies.

Edenred offers solutions dedicated to employee engagement (meal vouchers, commuting, gift vouchers, wellness, rewards, and preferential offers to boost purchasing power), mobility (multi-energy solutions, including EV charging, fleet management services, maintenance, toll, and parking), and corporate payments (virtual cards). In addition to its own solutions, Edenred also distributes offers from more than 120 partners on its platform.

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power and simplify the lives of professional drivers while promoting access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products, and more sustainable mobility. They improve the attractiveness and efficiency of businesses and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.

Edenred's 12,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2024, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group generated a business volume of nearly €45 billion, mainly through mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, Euronext Tech Leaders, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe Index, DJSI World Index, and MSCI Europe.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $184 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Media Contact

