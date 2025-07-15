EDGE and MX partner to advance financial inclusion with enhanced end-to-end cashflow underwriting

"Lenders need analytics they can trust," said Brian Reshefsky, CEO of EDGE. "Working closely with MX boosts EDGE's ability to establish successful connections with fewer drop-offs, ultimately driving more originations for lenders based on robust cashflow insights." Post this

"Lenders need analytics they can trust," said Brian Reshefsky, CEO of EDGE. "Working closely with MX boosts EDGE's ability to establish successful connections with fewer drop-offs, ultimately driving more originations for lenders based on robust cashflow insights."

EDGE's cashflow insights are powered by an open banking network of data aggregation partners that now includes MX, empowering consumers seeking credit to connect any financial account in the U.S. for risk decisions that include an applicant's income, spending, and saving behaviors. The attributes and scores that EDGE delivers to lenders are built on the industry's only data lake of banking activity data and corresponding loan outcomes, giving EDGE attributes proven relevance and predictive value in consumer credit underwriting.

"EDGE's cashflow analytics are a great use case for MX's connection and verification services," said Don Parker, MX Executive Vice President of Partnerships. "Our reliable network, high-quality data, and comprehensive coverage improve the real-time analytics that EDGE's clients rely on to make better lending decisions for their business and customers."

MX offers a complete suite of consumer-permissioned account aggregation and data enrichment solutions for secure account sharing, verification, and more. With a robust connectivity network including direct-to-bank API partnerships with most of the top financial institutions and digital banking providers in the U.S., MX streamlines the connectivity experience for consumers with the high security standards and reliable account information.

"MX's mission is to empower the world to be financially strong. We're continually innovating to help financial institutions, fintechs, and consumers do more with their financial data to improve outcomes," added Parker. "Together with EDGE, we're advancing our shared goal to enable more and better access across the financial ecosystem for all consumers."

As the first cashflow consumer reporting agency ("CRA"), EDGE enables lenders to decision on cashflow insights in the same way as credit reports and scores from the national bureaus, including delivery of a familiar three-digit risk score, based entirely on a current and complete financial picture comprised of balance and transaction data. Consumers, in turn, benefit from all the regulatory protections and processes uniquely afforded to them by CRAs.

"We have a longstanding commitment to industry-leading data security and privacy as well as transparency and inclusion," said Reshefsky. "Working closely with MX who exemplifies these values furthers EDGE's ability to provide best-in-class cash flow underwriting capabilities for lenders along with more access to credit and financial success for consumers."

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc. enables financial providers and consumers to do more with financial data. MX provides end-to-end solutions for financial institutions and fintechs to connect to, understand, and act on customers' financial data. To learn more follow us on X and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About EDGE

EDGE helps lenders automate operations and enhance decision-making with cashflow data and risk insights that unlock a more complete, current picture of consumers' financial health. Developed through real-world lending experience and machine learning, EDGE allows lenders to approve applicants with thin or no credit history like, recent immigrants, young adults, and other underserved populations. As a consumer reporting agency (CRA) built on cashflow data, EDGE's risk attributes and scores are the only cashflow underwriting tools proven through profitable loan performance at scale.

