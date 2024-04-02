Edge Introduces Flexible Employee Rewards for Franchise & Service Brands

"Edge enables personalized employee incentives that ignite excitement within the team, continually encouraging them to deliver exceptional service", said Raymond Weisberg, CEO and cofounder of Edge. Post this

Unlike traditional employee rewards, the Edge platform incentivizes employees for generating online review mentions, engaging in sales contests, collecting SMS-based customer feedback and more. "Service employees strive to deliver memorable customer experiences, yet there isn't a streamlined way to recognize them for their efforts. Edge enables flexible and personalized employee incentives that ignite excitement within the team, continually encouraging them to deliver exceptional service", said Raymond Weisberg, CEO and cofounder of Edge.

For franchise and service brands, the Edge platform enables industry-leading ROI with flexible employee rewards like time-off, gift cards, store credit and more. "Our new location has received over 500 five-star Google reviews, and Edge helped make that happen. Our employees earned hundreds of dollars in review mention incentives tracked by Edge", said Lucas Atallah, Director of Operations at Bloomery. "Edge is a great partner for our growing business."

For frontline employees, an integrated incentive program creates a fair system where valuable work is continuously recognized and rewarded. Employees can easily find new ways to earn more and redeem their rewards in the Edge employee mobile app available on iOS and Android.

Since 2019, motivated frontline employees on the Edge platform earned over $5 million in rewards and helped service brands create memorable experiences for over 80 million customers.

With Edge, business owners bridge a crucial gap between building employee engagement and driving business growth with integrated and flexible employee rewards. A pioneer of employee-driven growth, Edge offers thousands of businesses a measurably more engaged workforce, loyal customers, and sales growth.

Motivated employees drive business growth, let Edge show you how.

About Edge

Edge (formerly EyeRate), the leading employee-driven growth platform, unlocks employees as a growth channel for franchise and service brands like European Wax Center, Massage Envy, Gold's Gym, Driven Brands, and Xponential Fitness. The Edge (Employee-Driven Growth Engine) platform boosts employee engagement and motivation with flexible rewards & recognition that are aligned to business growth.

Edge's industry-first technology integrates major Point of Sale (POS) systems with automated employee rewards that drive positive customer feedback, foster friendly staff contests & swiftly address any customer feedback for thousands of franchise and service brands. We are headquartered in Elk Grove, CA and backed by investors like Mucker Capital, Jason Calacanis' Launch Accelerator, and Moneta Ventures to redefine how employees earn and businesses grow.

