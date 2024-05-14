Edge Launches AI Tools to Boost Employee-Led Growth for Multi-location Service Brands

"Our AI-enhanced platform unlocks a new level of employee productivity making tasks like crafting authentic responses to thousands of online reviews much faster and scalable," said Raymond Weisberg, CEO and co-founder of Edge. Post this

"Franchisees and service business owners have daily time-intensive marketing tasks across hundreds or thousands of locations." said Raymond Weisberg, CEO and co-founder of Edge. "Our AI-enhanced platform unlocks a new level of employee productivity making tasks like crafting authentic responses to thousands of online reviews much faster and scalable."

Edge improves employee productivity by crafting on-brand and AI assisted replies for thousands of online reviews and customer feedback. For business owners, Edge boosts team motivation by surfacing operational improvements and employee training opportunities from customer feedback data across a single or thousands of locations.

"Edge's enhancements give us the option to easily respond to customer reviews with AI-enhanced review responses and acknowledge our customers while staying on brand," said David Craig, President at MRKT, The Agency. "We strive to continuously learn from valuable feedback provided by our customers and Edge's AI-powered reporting gives us valuable operational insights from thousands of online reviews in a single platform."

As a pioneer of employee-driven growth, Edge's AI-enhanced platform continues a torrid wave of innovation for multi-location brands and their frontline employees.

About Edge:

Edge is the leading employee-driven growth platform that unlocks employees as a growth channel for multi-location franchise & service brands like European Wax Center, Massage Envy, Gold's Gym, Driven Brands, & Xponential Fitness. The Edge (Employee-Driven Growth Engine) platform boosts employee motivation with automated rewards that are aligned to business growth. For frontline employees, Edge enables incentive programs where exceptional work is continuously recognized and rewarded.

Edge's technology integrates major point of sale (POS) systems with employee rewards that generate positive customer reviews, drive sales contests & resolve customer feedback for thousands of service businesses. We are headquartered in Elk Grove, CA and backed by investors like Mucker Capital, Jason Calacanis' Launch Accelerator, and Moneta Ventures.

