Edge Partners with Mindbody to Introduce Employee-Driven Growth for Wellness Brands

"As the wellness industry adapts to increased customer choice, we are thrilled to partner with Mindbody to offer wellness brands the experience of employee-driven growth," said Raymond Weisberg, CEO & cofounder of Edge. Post this

Edge helps Mindbody's customers to acquire new guests and retain them as lifelong members. Studios can leverage Edge's automated employee rewards to easily generate and respond to online reviews, set up engaging staff contests & swiftly resolve customer feedback.

"Edge enabled our team members to continuously earn cash rewards for delivering exceptional service and generating positive Google Reviews from our spa guests", said Marty Langenderfer, CEO of Spavia. "Onboarding our guests and team to leverage employee-driven growth was made easy by the Edge and Mindbody integration."

With the Mindbody and Edge partnership, wellness brands can continuously reward their frontline employees with custom incentives designed to boost team motivation & deliver an excellent guest experience.

"We are excited to now offer Edge's employee-driven growth to Mindbody customers, allowing them to enhance both the member and frontline employee experience," said Alice Shen, Director of Business Development at Mindbody. "The combination of Edge and Mindbody creates an unparalleled experience for wellness brands, giving studio owners and employees the power of growth at their fingertips and exceptional service for members."

About Edge:

Edge is the leading employee-driven growth platform that unlocks employees as a growth channel for multi-location franchise & service brands like European Wax Center, Massage Envy, Gold's Gym, Driven Brands, & Xponential Fitness. The Edge (Employee-Driven Growth Engine) platform boosts employee motivation with automated rewards that are aligned to business growth. For frontline employees, Edge enables incentive programs where exceptional work is continuously recognized and rewarded.

Edge's technology integrates major point of sale (POS) systems with employee rewards that generate positive customer reviews, drive sales contests & resolve customer feedback for thousands of service businesses. We are headquartered in Elk Grove, CA and backed by investors like Mucker Capital, Jason Calacanis' Launch Accelerator, and Moneta Ventures.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is powering the world's fitness and wellness businesses and connecting them with more consumers, more effectively, than anyone else, visit mindbodyonline.com.

