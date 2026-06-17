Edges of Earth Named Honoree in Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards

Recognition follows a three-year global research expedition that uncovered a structural visibility crisis facing the world's most important change-makers.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team behind the multi-year expedition, Edges of Earth, is proud to announce that it has been named an honoree as a Fast Company 2026 World Changing Ideas in the General Excellence category. This annual recognition honors bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world's most pressing challenges, from fresh sustainability initiatives to ambitious pursuits of social equity.

Now in its ninth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards celebrate organizations and projects delivering measurable change across industries, from climate solutions to health, social justice, and beyond.

Beginning in 2023, co-founders Andi Cross and Adam Moore launched Edges of Earth, a multi-year global research expedition spanning more than fifty countries and thousands of interviews with scientists, Indigenous leaders, conservationists, researchers, grassroots organizers, and communities living on the frontlines of ecological change.

What they discovered, again and again, was the same pattern: the people doing the most important work on Earth were nearly impossible to find online. Edges of Earth became the research engine that identified the most promising outliers—or teams with the ability to scale their impact solutions.

That's when Cross and Moore teamed up with longtime collaborator, Thomas Prommer, to create Flywheel Motion—a publishing and growth engine built to make these outliers impossible to ignore online. Flywheel Motion has built the first intelligent authority acceleration platform for the people and organizations doing the most important work with expertise far outweighs their presence online.

This year's awards, featured on fastcompany.com, highlight 191 outstanding projects across 14 categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on their creativity, scalability, and ability to drive meaningful change in society.

"We spent three years moving through more than fifty countries, and the same disconnect surfaced everywhere we went. Scientists protecting reefs in the South Pacific. Indigenous leaders defending forests. Researchers restoring ecosystems with almost no support. The work was extraordinary. The visibility, unbelievably limited. What we saw in the field made it clear that invisibility had become a structural problem. Flywheel Motion was born directly from that realization, which we've now expanded to many areas of impact—from venture to climate to health and wellness to athleticism. To have that work recognized by Fast Company is a genuine honor." — Andi Cross

Fast Company's Summer 2026 issue (on newsstands June 23) will feature select award winners working on solutions that include geothermal energy, privacy-first cell plans, municipal grocery stores, and more.

"The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration. They're a measure of real-world impact," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "This year's honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor."

Media Contact

Andi Cross, Edges of Earth, 1 4845013326, [email protected], edgesofearth.com

SOURCE Edges of Earth