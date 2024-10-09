Edgewater Park In Foster City Unveils State-Of-The-Art Shaw Sports Turf Field

"We are thrilled to be cutting the ribbon on this project and sharing the opportunity for countless local athletes and community members to enjoy these beautiful new fields." Post this

The process that led to choosing Shaw Sports Turf and the Legion 2.0 turf system was an easy one for city decision-makers.

After meeting with the Shaw Representative, park officials visited several sites where Shaw Turf had been installed and were impressed with the longevity of the product and competitive pricing Shaw Sports Turf offered the organization.

When considering both the quality of the turf and the competitive pricing, it was evident that Shaw Sports Turf would be able to meet the needs of Foster City when it came to both durability and affordability. The city chose to go with the Legion 2.0 turf system to hold up to the muti-use needs of the field.

Shaw Sports Turf's Legion 2.0 system represents the pinnacle of synthetic turf technology, designed to replicate the feel and performance of natural grass while offering unmatched durability. This high-quality system utilizes Shaw's unique dual-fiber technology, combining slit film and monofilament fibers for optimal traction, playability, and resilience.

Key Features of Shaw Sports Turf Legion 2.0:

Durability: Designed to withstand the wear and tear of multi-sport use, the Legion 2.0 turf system can accommodate thousands of hours of play without sacrificing performance.

Playability: The dual-fiber system provides consistent ball roll and improved footing for athletes, whether they're playing soccer, baseball, softball, or flag football.

Safety: Legion 2.0 includes advanced cushioning to help minimize impact, reducing the risk of injury for players of all ages.

Sustainability: This turf system is designed with water conservation in mind, eliminating the need for irrigation and significantly reducing maintenance costs for the city.

"Working with Shaw Sports Turf has been a fantastic experience from start to finish. Their commitment to innovation and quality, along with their dedication to sustainability, has ensured that we now have a state-of-the-art field that our community will enjoy for years to come," said Frank Fanara, Parks Manager, Foster City.

The new turf field enhances Edgewater Park's versatility, allowing for multiple sports to be played throughout the year regardless of weather conditions. Soccer players will appreciate the improved ball control and speed, while baseball and softball leagues will benefit from the uniformity of the surface. With the addition of flag football, a fast-growing sport in the community, the field will support even more diverse activities for local youth and adult leagues.

Edgewater Park will continue to serve as the home base for the community's recreational needs, providing an inviting space for families, athletes, and sports enthusiasts alike.

To celebrate the completion of this project, the City of Foster City hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 5th, 2024, at Edgewater Park. The event featured remarks from local officials and community leaders, including from Mayor Patrick Sullivan.

"We are thrilled to be cutting the ribbon on this project and sharing the opportunity for countless local athletes and community members to enjoy these beautiful new fields," said Parks and Recreation Director Derek Schweigart.

The city is hopeful that this field will be able to continue to provide the community and users with the best experience possible and last for many years.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the City of Foster City in the installation of the new Shaw Sports Turf Legion Hybrid Turf System at Edgewater Park. We look forward to watching this community reap the benefits of a high quality, long lasting premium fibers that will provide great playability through their multisport playing field, this is a beautiful property and a product that will benefit the city for years to come," said Shaw Sports Turf Territory Manager, Matt Cohen.

