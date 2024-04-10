EDI Software Solution Orderful EDI for NetSuite Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

With Orderful for NetSuite, we are not only optimizing EDI processes but enriching the entire NetSuite experience, allowing businesses to focus on growth rather than being bogged down by EDI complexities," said Guido Haarmans, group vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs. Post this

Orderful EDI for NetSuite is designed to enable rapid onboarding of trading partners, reducing the time and effort required for integration. With its seamless integration, users gain immediate visibility into incoming data significantly accelerating time to value. Users benefit from real-time data synchronization, ensuring timely access to critical information. Automated compliance checks minimize errors and ensure adherence to industry standards. Additionally, the platform's intuitive interface simplifies complex tasks, empowering users to focus on core business activities. Overall, Orderful EDI for NetSuite delivers a seamless and efficient EDI solution tailored to users' NetSuite needs.

"With Orderful EDI for NetSuite, we are not only optimizing EDI processes but enriching the entire NetSuite experience, allowing businesses to focus on growth rather than being bogged down by EDI complexities," said Guido Haarmans, group vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "Orderful for NetSuite extends our robust solution for EDI and helps NetSuite customers communicate with trading partners, automate information exchange, and simplify the complexity of EDI interactions."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Orderful EDI for NetSuite, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite and unlock further growth for NetSuite customers.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business processes or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml.

About Orderful

Orderful is the fastest, easiest to use EDI platform in the market. Our customers improve time to value in top line revenues and reduce operating costs by quickly onboarding their supply chain networks. Our network of over 10,000 companies enables our customers to connect once and immediately trade with the world. The Orderful EDI for NetSuite SuiteApp fuels our vision by enabling immediate connectivity for netsuite accounts turning EDI into a configuration activity.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle.

Media Contact

Erik Kiser, Orderful, 1 855-965-1887, [email protected], www.orderful.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Orderful