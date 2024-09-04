Ediphi Raises Oversubscribed $1.5M Round to Expand Hospitality Training Platform

Hospitality technology innovator Ediphi is partnering with a super angel group, which includes Tripadvisor co-founder and former CEO Steve Kaufer, and investors Pixel Perfect Ventures, Allied VC and Techstars, to meet its goal of serving more enterprise clients in North America and to expand its library of available training modules. Following on earlier investment by Techstars and Capital Factory, the latest investors were selected to help accelerate Ediphi's growth through their industry expertise and strategic guidance.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hospitality technology innovator Ediphi is partnering with a super angel group, which includes Tripadvisor co-founder and former CEO Steve Kaufer, and investors Pixel Perfect Ventures, Allied VC and Techstars, to meet its goal of serving more enterprise clients in North America and to expand its library of available training modules. Following on earlier investment by Techstars and Capital Factory, the latest investors were selected to help accelerate Ediphi's growth through their industry expertise and strategic guidance.

Ediphi uses immersive technology to empower employers in high-demand, high-turnover industries to nurture employee growth and career development. "Ediphi is solving a critical problem in hospitality. Their vision and tech are impressive, and they're setting new standards in the industry. The company stands out for its innovation and vision, and for its exceptional team and path to market leadership," Kaufer said.

Ediphi Co-Founder and CEO Cristina Imperial Carl confirmed the oversubscribed round will be used to expand on the company's technology. With a focus on the hospitality industry, Ediphi's goals-based platform leverages immersive experiences and AI to provide personalized training paths for employees, from the start of their career through their growth as leaders.

Techstars Managing Director Kerty Levy said, "Cristina and the entire Ediphi team are building the most elegant and scalable solutions for training in the hospitality industry. I'm excited to be part of the journey as they expand globally." CEO Imperial Carl led the company through Techstars' Boston accelerator program in 2023.

Ediphi's VR training modules and immersive classrooms simulate real-world experiences, including emergency preparedness training for hurricanes and fires, and first aid response. Priority initiatives include enhancements to the company's responsive AI trainer avatar, Yumi, and to its AI-powered career-planning capabilities. The platform analyzes a learner's curriculum vitae and provides a personalized career-training path and mentorship match aligned to an individual's career goals. The company is also advancing its multilingual capacities for English language learners. Current partners include JW Marriott and Hyatt Regency, among other notable hospitality brands.

Vanessa Jopillo, Ediphi's co-founder and COO, noted the company's newest wave of advancements provide hotel and hospitality employers with opportunities for simultaneous training at scale, while also ensuring consistency in content. Jopillo said, "By streamlining training, employers can align their L&D with strategic business objectives, while enhancing employee performance and retention."

Ediphi harnesses immersive experiences and AI to provide employees with leading-edge career training and international and virtual internships. As trusted partners to schools and hotels, the company offers customizable courses and just-in-time training modules, including essential hard- and soft-skills training with credentialing, that support the life cycle of career placement and advancement.

