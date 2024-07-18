eDiscovery Leader CloudNine, and Digital Forensics Solution Provider, Oxygen Forensics, Partner to Streamline Digital Data Collection, Analysis, and Review

Oxygen Forensics flagship solution, Oxygen Forensic® Detective, and CloudNine's Award-Winning Review Platform, CloudNine Review, Make Collection, Analysis, and Review of Digital Evidence Faster, Efficient, and Less Costly for Legal and Government Teams
HOUSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CloudNine, the eDiscovery pioneer and innovator, today announced their partnership with Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics for law firms, government agencies, law enforcement, and corporations. Together, CloudNine and Oxygen Forensics provide a seamless and cost efficient end-to-end digital evidence collection, analysis, and review experience, especially for modern data including text, Teams, and Slack.
Having both onsite and remote collection capabilities and being able to review all data types, from Word and Excel documents, to email, text, and chat messages is now essential for organizations, especially with the recent rise in a dispersed workforce and business use of newer collaboration apps.
Oxygen Forensics provides collection, decoding, analysis, and reporting capabilities, and delivers a load file, while CloudNine Review deduplicates, threads, and renders the messages and attachments in a native format for an easier review experience. This end-to-end process and technology combination allow for tagging at the message level, full context of cross communication platform communications and more flexibility in productions.
"We're thrilled to partner with Oxygen Forensics," said Georges Sabongui, Chief Executive Officer of CloudNine. "Like CloudNine, Oxygen Forensics has a more than 20-year history of solving the challenges of growing amounts and types of digital evidence, and together, we are making our customers' eDiscovery and public records requests work easier and more efficient."
Lee Reiber, Chief Executive Officer at Oxygen Forensics commented, "Innovation in digital data collection isn't just about gathering information, it's about sculpting seamless pathways for its journey from capture to insight, ensuring every export of critical data will be a gateway to deeper understanding. This will be a game changer for the eDiscovery market, and we are extremely excited with our new partnership with CloudNine."
CloudNine and Oxygen Forensics will be at ILTACON August 11 through August 15 at Booth #752 and will host an ILTA Product Showcase webinar on eDiscovery and modern data on August 21 at 1 p.m. ET. Contact CloudNine or Oxygen Forensics to schedule a meeting to learn more about our combined offering. Register here for our webinar.
About CloudNine
CloudNine is an on-premise and SaaS software company and the eDiscovery industry pioneer behind the only review platform designed to handle traditional as well as text and chat data. Main products are CloudNine Review, CloudNine LAW, CloudNine Concordance and the industry standard .DAT file type. We empower legal, information technology, and business professionals with eDiscovery automation software and professional services that simplify litigation, investigations, and audits for law firms and corporations, and were named Best Emerging Technology (Non-AI) in the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024 program.
About Oxygen Forensics
Oxygen Forensics is a global leader in digital forensics software, enabling enterprises, service providers, law enforcement, and government agencies to gain critical insights into their data faster than ever before. Specializing in access to data from cloud services, mobile and IoT devices, drones, device backups, UICC, and media cards, Oxygen Forensics provides the most advanced digital forensics data collection and analytics tools for corporate investigations and criminal cases, bringing insight and truth to data.
