eDiscovery Leader CloudNine Boosts Search Capability to its SaaS Review Platform

"Time matters when it comes to preparing for an investigation, litigation, or public records request. CloudNine is excited to advance our review platform's search capabilities to make it even easier to pinpoint the data you need and review it with speed and confidence," said Brian Kelley, VP, Product at CloudNine.

In addition to Smart Filters, other recent updates to CloudNine Review include billable data tracking, empowering users to better forecast their budget and identify what is billable to customers by project. Search enhancements, including the ability to import up to 1000 searches at one time and automatic records tagging were also added to CloudNine Review. Smart Filters supports full text searching, document identifiers, date, metadata, tags, and user work product and is available now to all CloudNine Review customers. Learn more about Smart Filters.

About CloudNine:

CloudNine is an on-premise and SaaS software company. We offer the flagship CloudNine Review and CloudNine Analyst SaaS-based eDiscovery platforms with self-service processing, analysis, review, and production for both traditional and modern data. CloudNine is the eDiscovery pioneer behind CloudNine LAW, CloudNine Concordance and the industry standard .DAT file type. We empower legal, information technology, and business professionals with eDiscovery automation software and professional services that simplify litigation, investigations, and audits for law firms and corporations, and have been highlighted by industry experts in reports, reviews, and surveys including G2, Gartner, 451 Research, GigaOm, TechMag, Corporate Counsel Magazine, the New York Journal, and Texas Lawyer.

