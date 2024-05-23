eDiscovery Leader CloudNine Earns Seven Badges in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid Report for eDiscovery

"We are thrilled that CloudNine customers view our market-leading solutions as easy to use, high performing, and having all the features they need, backed by strong customer support. We're proud to be recognized in these seven key eDiscovery category areas by G2." Post this

Momentum Leader

Easiest to Use

High Performer

Highest User Adoption

Best Meets Requirements

Best Support

Best Support/Small Business

CloudNine Review is a fast, secure, and easy-to-use cloud platform allowing even first-time users to begin discovery activities within five minutes, and load and export data quickly. CloudNine LAW has been a first-choice solution for eDiscovery for over 20 years and has unrivalled flexibility in its processing, searching, imaging, and endorsing capabilities. Its scalable ingestion engine imports large data sets with minimal infrastructure required.

"We are thrilled that CloudNine customers view our market-leading solutions as easy to use, high performing, and having all the features they need, backed by strong customer support. We're proud to be recognized in these seven key eDiscovery category areas by G2," said CloudNine's Executive Vice President of Product and Technology, Jyothi Krishnan. "Our long history of building strong customer relationships and being an industry innovator keep us highly motivated to develop eDiscovery solutions that help our customers do their best work efficiently."

About CloudNine:

CloudNine is an on-premise and SaaS software company. We offer the flagship CloudNine Review and CloudNine Analyst SaaS-based eDiscovery platforms with self-service processing, analysis, review, and production for both traditional and modern data. CloudNine is the eDiscovery pioneer behind CloudNine LAW, CloudNine Concordance and the industry standard .DAT file type. We empower legal, information technology, and business professionals with eDiscovery automation software and professional services that simplify litigation, investigations, and audits for law firms and corporations, and were named Best Emerging Technology (Non-AI) in the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024 program.

