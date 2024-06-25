eDiscovery Leader CloudNine Launches the First Unified Review Platform for All Data Types, With Native Review Capability

"...By providing this comprehensive view of all data types, we are helping those doing eDiscovery to stay ahead in a fast-moving world of communications data, get the full story behind a case, and save time and cost," said Georges Sabongui, Chief Executive Officer of CloudNine. Post this

Furthermore, regulatory guidelines announced in January 2024 by the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission require that companies have governance around the use of text and chat applications and plans for the preservation of this data. No data is off limits anymore when plaintiffs or regulators are requesting evidence.

eDiscovery professionals can now solve two main challenges of dealing with texts and chat data in eDiscovery with CloudNine Review:

The time consuming and expensive step of converting text and chat data to PDF before review. CloudNine Review allows the reviewer to natively review and tag individual messages and conversations for production rather than deal with static document-by-document review that needs significant redactions to produce only a few messages.

The inability to see communication across messaging/chat apps. CloudNine Review provides a timeline of all the data as conversations move between different communication apps. The communication and metadata are presented in context and in 24-hour conversation threads, making it easier and faster to find relevant information.

"Our customers can now see conversations begin in email, switch to Microsoft Teams, then move on to a text message and end in a phone call, all in one unified review platform. By providing this comprehensive view of all data types, we are helping those doing eDiscovery to stay ahead in a fast-moving world of communications data, get the full story behind a case, and save time and cost," said Georges Sabongui, Chief Executive Officer of CloudNine.

CloudNine is a leading eDiscovery provider trusted by AM Law 100 firms, hundreds of small and medium-sized law firms, Fortune 500, and all levels of government. With over 20 years of industry-first innovation, CloudNine was recently honored at Legalweek 2024 for having the Best Emerging Technology (Non-AI) due to its exceptional capability in managing chat and text data.

About CloudNine:

CloudNine is an on-premise and SaaS software company and the eDiscovery industry pioneer behind the only review platform designed to handle traditional as well as text and chat data, CloudNine Review, CloudNine LAW, CloudNine Concordance and the industry standard .DAT file type. We empower legal, information technology, and business professionals with eDiscovery automation software and professional services that simplify litigation, investigations, and audits for law firms and corporations, and were named Best Emerging Technology (Non-AI) in the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024 program.

