eDiscovery leader CloudNine Named Best Emerging Technology in their the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024 Program

CloudNine was recognized by Law.com and Legaltech News for designing a solution that helps solve this eDiscovery digital evidence challenge.

CloudNine created CloudNine Analyst, the only solution that can render modern data in its native format with timelines, speeding the eDiscovery process and saving time and money. The solution can manage data from every logged activity on a device, web application or computer, ingesting all types of data and displaying it as one would see it on a mobile device.

Said Georges Sabongui, Chief Executive Officer of CloudNine, "We are honored to be recognized by Law.com and Legaltech News for helping our customers to gather newer data types in a single platform and create a holistic view of the evidence efficiently. CloudNine Analyst is just one example of how we are staying one step ahead of the needs of eDiscovery professionals in a fast-moving world of communications data."

About CloudNine:

CloudNine is an on-premise and SaaS software company. We offer the flagship CloudNine Review and CloudNine Analyst SaaS-based eDiscovery platforms with self-service processing, analysis, review, and production for both traditional and modern data. CloudNine is the eDiscovery pioneer behind CloudNine LAW, CloudNine Concordance and the industry standard .DAT file type. We empower legal, information technology, and business professionals with eDiscovery automation software and professional services that simplify litigation, investigations, and audits for law firms and corporations, and have been highlighted by industry experts in reports, reviews, and surveys including G2, Gartner, 451 Research, GigaOm, TechMag, Corporate Counsel Magazine, the New York Journal, and Texas Lawyer.

